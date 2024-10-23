Following an incredible spell as Liverpool manager, winning every trophy available to him – including the Champions League and the Premier League – Jurgen Klopp took a step away from football management in the summer of 2024.

However, it did not take him too long to find a new job within the sport. The German has agreed to become Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull, starting in 2025. However, that move has been viewed as rather controversial in some quarters. Notably, it has drawn the ire of Kevin Grosskreutz, one of his former players at Borussia Dortmund.

Kevin Grosskreutz Shocked by Klopp's Red Bull Move

"I thought I was dreaming"

Per Goal, on the morning of October 9, Grosskeutz woke up to more than 30 messages on his phone. They all confirmed Klopp's shock next career career move. The iconic former Dortmund boss would be joining the vastly unpopular (in Germany at least) footballing entity Red Bull.

Grosskreutz couldn’t believe what he was reading, he didn’t want to. He had played under Klopp at Borussia Dortmund 236 times in his career, scoring 27 times and picking up 37 assists winning the Bundesliga (twice), the DFB-Pokal, and the DFL-Supercup. He also became a German international thanks to the coaching of his former boss, lifting the World Cup in 2014.

For so long, much like he has done at Liverpool, Klopp had represented everything good about football in Dortmund. And yet, he has now agreed to become Red Bull's new Head of Global Football.

This will see him directly linked to RB Leipzig, the 'most hated club in Germany' – the antithesis to everything Dortmund consider themselves to be. As such, when speaking on the Viertelstunde Fußball podcast, per Goal, Grosskruetz could not hide his shock, saying:

"I thought I was dreaming. Then, I hoped it was fake news. Two hours later, though, it was official. It was pretty shocking and sad. Somehow it hasn't really sunk in yet."

The semi-retired 36-year-old, who currently plays for Westfalenliga 2 club Wacker Castrop, accepted that Klopp is still a friend and as he owes him so much he can't hate him for the decision. Even so, he could not hide his disappointment, adding:

"I can't really comprehend it yet. Nevertheless, he's a friend of mine and I owe him a lot. And I will always be grateful to him. As a football fan, I think it sucks, to put it bluntly! But, as a friend, you have to accept decisions being made. When we meet, I'll still tell him personally that I think it's sh*t that he does something like that!"

Why Red Bull Teams Are Unpopular

They are business-led franchises, which lack organic history and fan culture

Grosskruetz isn't the only one in German football to take issue with Klopp's move. In October 2024, fans from Klopp's former club Mainz directed a firm message of disapproval toward the 57-year-old. Coming up against Leipzig, in the Bundesliga, supporters unfurled banners that read "Are you crazy?", "Have you forgotten everything we made you become?" and "I like people to the point where they disappoint me".

It's a controversial move largely because Red Bull's existence within the sport is viewed by many as a cold commercialisation of the game. Red Bull’s clubs – such as Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig – are seen as franchises, which lack a deep-rooted history and fan culture, contrasting with traditional sides like Borussia Dortmund.

Instead of being formed organically and becoming successful after decades, and even centuries of evolution – built off the back of a loyal fanbase – Red Bull teams are simply a creation of the energy drink giant, thus provoking accusations of 'sportswashing', as the company uses football as a tool to promote their brand.

The model is viewed dimly in Germany, and Klopp's reputation has taken a major hit as a direct consequence of his association. Not only have those with emotional ties to him, such as former players and former fans, taken issue with his move, but the press have also been damning with their reaction.

Journalist Gunter Klein took to social media to brutally say that the former manager was 'as fake as his teeth,' while German outlet Der Spiegel have been quoted as saying Klopp has tarnished his legacy as "the normal one" and has instead decided to "follow the money."

Klopp's role at Red Bull which begins in 2025, will see him work with Leipzig as well as their sister clubs RB Salzburg, New York Red Bulls, and Brazilian club Red Bull Bragantino. He will be in charge of overseeing the "strategic vision" across all the football clubs, which will involve mentoring the group's coaches and helping with its worldwide scouting operation and recruitment policies.

