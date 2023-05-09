Kevin Hansen is set for a busy few months. The Swedish driver will once again be competing in Extreme E and World Rallycross this year, for Veloce and Hansen Motorsports respectively.

It's a challenge that he is relishing, though, and his bid to go for glory in both series could have not got off to a much better start, with he and team-mate Molly Taylor winning one of the first two rounds at the Desert X-Prix in Saudi Arabia to kick off their Extreme E championship in style.

This weekend, Hansen and Taylor will once again be in action for races three and four of the championship in Scotland and, ahead of that, GIVEMESPORT caught up with the Swede to talk all things racing, XE, and returning from a broken back that left him questioning whether he wanted to continue racing...

Q - Kevin, what a great start to the season you and Molly had. Talk us through Saudi!

"Yeah there was a lot of months of hard work for that race. As soon as me and Molly had signed for the team, we set our sights on this season, and we took the last race of '22 as a practice run, so we had our mindset that we wanted to come into this year in a strong position. I think just that in itself was really helpful.

"Going into the weekend, we had good practice before and a really good testing in Dubai together, and then a good test with the car. We have big trust between ourselves, the engineers, and the team management, and there is such an incredible atmosphere around and there is really a lot of belief in each individual - creating a great atmosphere that everyone can perform in was for sure a key part of why we could be really strong out of the box this year."

Q - What do you think of the double race format that we've got this year, compared to the first two seasons of Extreme E?

"I've experienced them before [in World Rallycross,] and it was interesting. I think Molly was way happier than me on the Saturday! I was very much like, we have a race tomorrow, so I don't want to jump in the ocean and have too big a celebration, because we have only done half of the racing!

"It's really nice that we do more driving and it's great for the sport itself and the drivers and everyone around them because the previous format was very slow and very challenging because there was so much at stake every time we went out there. It is still challenging now but you just have a bit more time to find your right settings and to prepare. And if it goes good or bad, you always have a second chance on the day after so I really enjoy this format. One race isn't as important anymore as we have 10 races instead of five. So that also make it fairer in terms of the big picture.

Q - Kevin, you broke your back in Saudi last year and at the same event this year you've taken a win. Talk us through the recovery to get back to this moment...

"I'm really in a way happy that it happened because I've found myself and I've had to take decisions that were down to me to decide if I wanted to continue my career because you're at rock bottom, you have such immense pain, and then you have to decide am I going to come back from this? There's no one that will do the work for me - it's only me. So I took that decision, because I love what I do.

"It just made me love the sport even more, and my lifestyle so much more. To then come back to Saudi of all places and kick off the season like that with a team that really is a second family for me now, at the same exact location, I couldn't hold back my tears to be honest, it was a very powerful moment.

"I'm so thankful to everybody that helped me to get back and supported me and believed in me, and especially also, just also for myself, I'm so happy that I didn't give up."

Q - It's obviously early days in terms of the championship, but you've got off to a really positive start. How do you rate your chances for the Extreme E title this season?

"We have said since the day I started to speak to the guys in the office that we don't want to be where we are - I want to win and they want to win. We really found each other in that moment so from the beginning, our goal has been to not only say that we're going to come back, but to really work hard to understand what we need to do to actually achieve what we're setting out to do. The journey together has been really, really cool and to kick off the season how we hoped is perfect.

"We know everybody will be questioning how are Veloce all of a sudden standing on top of the podium from being last in season two, so we need to keep working really hard and that's exactly what we're doing because we want to stay on top. If we do things right, we believe we can have a good as possible a package as we can."

Q - How do you go about balancing Extreme E and World Rallycross duties?

"It's really two different jobs in a way because at Veloce I'm really just a racing driver, and I'm just doing that job to the best of my abilities with everybody around but then, with Hansen motorsport, I also help run the team as it's my family team. I spend every day that I'm not driving a racing car working on that project and creating our dream team. So it's such different worlds but I think also, if you look at the two teams that I race for, there's a lot of similarities, because it's such a family team also in Veloce, and they have a lot of relatives and people that has been in motorsport so I feel really at home in both places.

"The balance is really natural for me actually. I think it's down to that family vibe and that safe space that has been created. And now the racing format is very similar between the two - the only thing we're missing in Extreme E is a joker lap - so it's getting very similar and from my point of view, that is really cool. Short course off-road racing is the most exciting thing you can do. I try to balance it as well as I can and my goal is to win both."

Q - What do you think makes off-road racing so exciting?

"I think the exciting part about off-road is that it's unpredictable, especially in our two series where the tracks change constantly.

"You always have to be creative, and you cannot create a car that is just a fast car, you need to race really, really well. You need to manage the track each time and the conditions change so much. You need to be such an all-rounder. I think having off-road experience is such a broad spectrum that you need to be good at different things and I think that is just what makes me fall in love with this style of racing, especially when driving door to door and having contact - it's much more fun when you can overtake in those ways, because it's just such a big adrenaline rush.

"I don't think you can experience anything like it in the world so it's truly, truly special."

Q - What's it been like racing some of motorsport's biggest names in Extreme E like rally legends Seb Loeb and Carlos Sainz?

"Every time you race against Seb Loeb or Carlos Sainz or Tanner Foust, drivers who when I was growing up I looked up to, is incredible. From the series' perspective, I think it just shows the power of Extreme E and how important this type of race series is, with the current state of the world, and highlighting the key messages - it's more than just racing.

"I think everybody loves the racing aspect to it but mostly the sustainability and equality and electrification message is what is engaging people so much. It's cool we get so many great names into the series and I think that also shows how good the racing itself is, but also how much people want to push this bigger message. So to have these big names and being allies with them in the main race in the world; the climate race, is just fantastic."

Q - Scotland and the Hydro X-Prix is up next - what are you expecting there and what can you tell us about the event?

"I went to the race location reveal the other week and it's an incredible message that they send in this location - an old coal mine that has been transformed into a hydro plant. Something that has been polluting the world now will turn around and actually be sustainable.

"So, that location in itself is a really, really cool message that Extreme E has found, and the race site itself is actually spectacular. Obviously, I have not been on the race course itself and the course is never set until just a few days before we get there so people can prepare as little as possible and have to do a lot of work in short time but the surface itself looks like rough gravel and there are some very interesting elevation changes. I think everybody is in for a treat when either you come to experience it in real life or watch it on TV."

Q - Finally, Kevin, what's the main reason fans should make sure they watch the latest X-Prix or event attend the event in person?

"I think if you want to see the best athletes in the world in off-road racing, Extreme E is your place. You have everything from rally, Rallycross, Dakar, all thrown into one mix. And with the equal opportunity for the women drivers that have never had the chance before, I think people will really be amazed.

"I'm really proud to be part of a championship that is pushing that equality message so much and actually is making a difference to females in motorsport. And I think if you're someone out there wanting to watch something new, something for the future, Extreme E is your thing."

