Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter will miss the remainder of the season due to a dislocated shoulder.

Shortly before tipoff on Thursday night between the Kings and Washington Wizards, the team announced that Huerter’s injury was a dislocated shoulder and a labrum tear. The consensus is that he will most likely miss the rest of the season.

“Imaging confirmed Huerter suffered a dislocated shoulder and a labral tear. Treatment options are still being evaluated. Huerter will be listed as out.” —Sacramento Kings via a stamement

Awkward Collision

The injury was sustained during Monday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. In the first quarter of that game, Huerter went up for a layup, when Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane made contact with Huerter’s arm.

This caused Huerter to fall to the ground in pain, where he lay for several minutes before leaving the court. The Kings would go on to win that game by a score of 121-111 in overtime. Since the season only has about a month remaining, the likelihood is that Huerter will be out through its conclusion, as there currently is no timetable for his return.

Huerter’s return will be dependent on whether or not he will need shoulder surgery. If not, he could resume basketball activities in the summer and be back by opening day. But if surgery is needed, it could potentially impact next season.

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle, for instance, dislocated his shoulder on January 27 and opted not to receive surgery. He still has not returned to play.

“Obviously, with this team, it’s always next-man-up mentality. We have to be ready to play without Kev if it is some kind of long-time thing.” —DeAaron Fox on playing through Huerter’s injury

Decent Contributor

Huerter was a main part of the Kings' playoff push

In 64 games, Huerter was averaging 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game this season prior to the injury. He was also shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from the three-point range.

Kevin Huerter – 2023-24 Season Stats PPG 10.2 RPG 3.5 APG 2.6 FG% 44.3 3PT% 36.1

Huerter has been a decent part of the Kings playoff push this season. They are not having as great of a season as they did last year, but they currently sit in 6th place in a packed Western Conference, at 40-28. With the West being as tight as it is now, it is possible that Huerter’s absence could affect the team, but whether or not it does remains to be seen.