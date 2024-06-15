Highlights The Kings missed the playoffs with a slightly worse record, finishing as the ninth seed in the competitive Western Conference.

Sacramento plans to improve the supporting cast around De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis by exploring potential trades, with Kevin Huerter as a possible trade candidate.

Huerter's shooting abilities make him a valuable asset on the court, and his salary could help the Kings make a big trade.

The resurgence of the Sacramento Kings was one of the best stories of the 2022-23 NBA season. Fueled by the league's highest-scoring offense (120.7 points per game), the Kings raced to a 48-34 record and their first playoff appearance since 2006.

In 2023-24, the Kings only slightly declined, finishing with a 46-36 record. However, that was not good enough to make the playoffs in the competitive Western Conference, as they finished as the ninth seed. The Kings were only four games behind the fifth-seeded Dallas Mavericks in the crowded West standings.

This offseason, the front office will look to strengthen the supporting cast around All-Star duo De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. They have -$37.39 million in projected practical cap space, per Spotrac. So, if they want to make a big move, it should be through the trade market.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, guard Kevin Huerter is expected to be available in trade talks.

Rival NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype expect Kevin Huerter to be available again on the trade market this summer... as the Sacramento Kings look to upgrade their roster in the vaunted Western Conference.

Huerter's shooting ability and contract make him a seamless fit around the association.

On the court, Huerter holds universal value. For his career, he is knocking down 2.2 threes per game at a 38.2 percent clip. In 2022-23, he shot a career-high 40.2 percent from deep.

Last season, the 25-year-old guard saw a slight reduction in minutes, but he still had a solid campaign. He averaged 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, while shooting 36.1 percent from three-point range.

Unfortunately, Huerter suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in March. After his departure, the Kings posted an underwhelming 7-8 record to close the season.

Kevin Huerter — Stats Comparison Category 2022-23 2023-24 MPG 29.4 24.4 PPG 15.2 10.2 FG% 48.5% 44.3% 3P% 40.2% 36.1%

Despite his age, the young shooting guard already has plenty of big game experience, appearing in 30 total playoff games during his time with the Kings and Atlanta Hawks.

What Kings Can Do With Huerter

Kings can target some stars by trading the sharpshooter in a package

From a financial standpoint, it makes perfect sense to move Huerter. Obviously, Fox and Sabonis should not be available. Therefore, the only other $10+ million annual contracts on Sacramento's books belong to Huerter ($16.8 million) and Harrison Barnes ($18.0 million).

Packaging the two deals gets them up to $34.8 million in outgoing salary, which is comparable to a potential third star. Brandon Ingram ($36.0 million) and Jerami Grant ($29.7 million) are potential targets in that salary range.

The Kings could also explore sign-and-trade deals in free agency. Veterans Paul George, DeMar DeRozan, and Klay Thompson are all candidates to depart their current teams if negotiations fall apart. However, all three carry significant long-term risk, given their respective ages and/or injury histories.