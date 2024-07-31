Highlights Keegan praised Beardsley above icons like Pele and Cruyff, calling him the most impressive player he had ever seen in action.

The duo had 10 joint goal participations in 37 matches played together, with Beardsley proving his talent to Keegan quickly.

Beardsley's career spanned top English clubs and success at Newcastle, becoming a legend for both Liverpool and Everton.

Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Kevin Keegan enjoyed a phenomenal career. Not only did he pick up the most prestigious individual award in the world of football back in back-to-back years in 1978 and 1979, but he also had the pleasure of playing with some footballing icons and the displeasure of playing against them.

Pele, Johan Cruyff and Diego Maradona were all players that Keegan encountered in some capacity throughout his time as a revered footballer - but, in his autobiography, the former centre forward name-dropped one player that blew his mind the first time he saw him play in the flesh.

And that was Peter Beardsley, a man who often flew under the radar, despite always being a top performer. The pair played alongside one another on 37 different occasions and racked up 10 joint goal participations in the process.

Well recognised in the beautiful game for his ability to weave in and out of opposition with relative ease, combined with his prowess in front of goal and aerial presence, Keegan was one of the best footballers of his generation - and praise from someone of his calibre is like gold dust, but that's exactly what Beardsley earned.

Keegan Showered Beardsley With Praise

Puts him above the likes of Pele and Cruyff

Back in September 1983, when Keegan was already donning the Newcastle United colours, the 63-cap England international received a phone call from then-manager Arthur Cox at the unpleasant time of 1:00 in the morning - but it was urgent. Beardsley’s move to the Magpies, from the Vancouver Whitecaps, had been completed and Cox suggested that Keegan would like him. The talisman was unmoved.

A meeting between the two stars was arranged for a few days later and Keegan - alongside his teammates - were all under the impression that Beardsley was "just a lad who had won a competition" to train with the first team.

Keegan was quickly reminded of Beardsley’s talent, however, and once the former saw the latter in action, any doubts had been sharply retracted, with him unable to believe his eyes.

Reliving his career through his autobiography ‘My Life in Football’, Keegan spoke about players that had exceeded all expectations throughout his career. He described Terry Heath as having that ‘wow factor’, while he praised Peter Thompson for their time spent together at Liverpool.

"At Scunthorpe I always thought Terry Heath had the wow factor, because of his skill on the ball, and when I moved to Liverpool I had never seen anyone with Peter Thompson's ability.

However, the Armthorpe-born star suggested that, of all the talent that he had borne witness to over the years, Beardsley took the top spot. By the time that Keegan had arrived at Newcastle, it was in 1982 - after switching from Southampton - and he had played against a litany of the game’s top superstars, such as the aforementioned triumvirate of Pele, Maradona and Cruyff.

Keegan and Beardsley's Record Together Matches 37 Minutes 3,284 Wins 20 Draws 7 Losses 10 Points per game 1.81 Joint goal participation 10

None were as special as Beardsley, he wrote. In his autobiography, he stated that he had never had his ‘mind blown’ like he did the first time he watched his compatriot in the flesh.

“By the time I started playing for Newcastle, I had played against Cruyff, Maradona and Pele, and yet I have never had my mind blown as I did on the first day I saw Peter Beardsley."

Affectionately monikered "King Kev" or "Mighty Mouse", Keegan is widely considered one of the best No.7s in Liverpool’s storied history to this day. As such, his compassion and praise for Beardsley proves that he was a natural-born great of the game.

Peter Beardsley’s Playing Career

Englishman played for both Liverpool and Everton

Synonymous with the black and white of Newcastle, Beardsley is remembered as one of the best players of the Magpies’ history. Born in Hexham, which is on the south bank of the River Tyne, the now-63-year-old was spotted by Newcastle scouts while playing for Wallsend Boys Club.

A stint in the academy didn’t exactly work out, and he moved to Carlisle United before being shipped off to Vancouver Whitecaps three years later. A brief stint at Old Trafford followed but, after struggling to worm his way into Manchester United's first team, he made the move back to Canada.

That’s until Newcastle came calling in the summer of 1983. The two-time First Division winner enjoyed a 326-game stint at St James’ Park, plundering 121 goals and 42 assists in that time frame, before joining Liverpool.

Beardsley then became a Toffee in the summer of 1991 - and he’s now widely considered the best player to feature for both Everton and Liverpool. Although risked the wrath of the fanbases as he made the direct switch across Merseyside.

Returning for a second stint at Newcastle between 1993 and 1997, it wasn’t long before he was yo-yo’ing between the English pyramid as he enjoyed stints at Manchester City, Bolton, Fulham and Hartlepool before hanging up his boots at Australian outfit Melbourne Knights.

All statistics per Transfermarkt