Highlights Kevin Mac Allister went viral for receiving a ridiculous red card after piggy-backing his opponent in a match against Anderlecht.

Despite his red card, Union Saint-Gilloise managed to hold on and defeat Anderlecht 2-1 in the Belgian Cup quarter-final.

Kevin is having a great season, with Union Saint-Gilloise currently sitting at the top of the Belgian Pro League and him performing well statistically as a defender.

Earlier this season, Alexis Mac Allister's brother, Kevin, made headlines as the siblings faced off in the Europa League. While the former plays for Liverpool, the latter turns out for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the Belgian Pro League and the two clubs met in Europe after they were drawn into the same Europa League group.

Kevin went viral at the time for his reaction when he discovered that he would be taking on his brother in the competition, and the two sides eventually split the pair of meetings, winning one apiece. The 26-year-old has recently made headlines all over again, but for very different reasons as footage of him receiving a red card in the most bizarre of circumstances has gone viral.

Mac Allister was sent off for a bizarre foul

He jumped onto an opponent's back

After making headlines for all the right reasons earlier this season, this time, Kevin has gone viral for earning one of the most ridiculous red cards in recent memory. Sometimes, when a player is sent off, there's a little bit of debate about whether or not they actually deserved to receive their marching orders. After all, these sorts of decisions are subjective, but there's no doubt about it that showing the 26-year-old a red card was the right decision after he essentially piggy-backed his opponent in a ridiculous fashion.

The footage has to be seen to be believed, but during Union Saint-Gilloise's match against Anderlecht in the Belgian Cup quarter-final on Thursday, Mac Allister decided to use the quite unbelievable tactic to halt his opponent's attack and was sent straight off for it. The moment came in the first half, with his team 1-0, so the foolish choice could have really come back to haunt his team.

After taking the lead in the 26th minute, Kevin was sent off in the 31st, forcing his team to see out over an hour with the disadvantage. Remarkably, though, they held on and won the contest 2-1. It was a rare moment of madness from the defender who has been having a solid season for the most part.

Mac Allister is having a great campaign

Union Saint-Gilloise are first in the league

While his brother sits top of the Premier League with Liverpool, Kevin is also enjoying a pretty fine season, with his club also currently first in the Belgian Pro League. In fact, they've been pretty dominant and find themselves eight points clear of second-placed Anderlecht. They've lost just twice in the league all year so far and a league title looks pretty likely.

The defender himself is having an impressive campaign too. Only five players in all of the Belgian Pro League have won more tackles than he has so far this season, demonstrating his impact at the back. He narrowly misses out on the top 10 in terms of blocks, and he is in the top 10 for the number of interceptions made.

Kevin Mac Allister's season so far Tackles won 35 Interceptions 35 Blocks 31 Statistics per FBRef.

Statistically, he's having a fantastic year and while this moment of madness will largely be something many fans remember him more for throughout the rest of the campaign, there's no doubt that he's a top player and will likely be lifting the Belgian Pro League trophy when the season wraps up.