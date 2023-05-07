Kevin Magnussen says he is 'hopeful' that he could get big points for Haas this weekend at the Miami GP, with him starting in fourth place.

We've got an exciting-looking grid for Sunday's race, with Lewis Hamilton down in 13th, Max Verstappen in ninth, Charles Leclerc in seventh, and Lance Stroll in 18th, and they'll all be looking to try and scrap through the field.

Magnussen, meanwhile, will be aiming to hold them back for as long as possible, with him lining up fourth in the Haas behind only Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso, and Carlos Sainz on the grid.

Indeed, it was a great qualifying for Magnussen on Saturday with him putting in a clean lap before the red flag flew for Charles Leclerc's crash, which prevented several drivers setting quicker times, and he was naturally delighted with the result.

It will be difficult trying to keep some of the cars behind him from overtaking over the course of the GP today, of course, but there's no doubt that the Haas is looking handy around the Miami circuit and points should certainly be on the cards this afternoon.

Speaking after qualy, the Dane said:

“I’m well chuffed with that in the US, in front of our home crowd - it’s great to be able to put on a result like that.

“Of course, there are no points for qualifying, but we also know how good it feels to have a good qualifying. That was a lot of fun and hopefully that gets everybody a bit pumped [for the race]."

Assessing his chances for points later today, he said:

“I am hopeful. We had a good high fuel run and the car felt very good on high fuel."

Magnussen escaped any punishment for an incident earlier on in the session which saw him and Lewis Hamilton nearly coming together.

Magnussen was heading into a corner not at full speed whilst Hamilton closed in on him at a rate of knots and had to swerve, clipping the wall in the process, but the stewards decided neither driver should face a sanction for their part in the incident.

P4 it is for Magnussen, then, and he'll be excited about going racing later on today in Miami as he looks to get a decent haul of points before we head into the European section of the season.