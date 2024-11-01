Kevin Nolan has defended Julen Lopetegui's West Ham tenure up to now and backed owner David Sullivan to take the club to get to the next level.

The former Hammers midfielder left the club during the summer after being part of David Moyes' backroom staff, with the Scottish manager replaced by Lopetegui as manager as the club looked to push on following a disappointing season just 12 months on from winning the Europa Conference League.

Lopetegui has come under big pressure for his job this season after a difficult start, with the club claiming just three wins from their opening nine games and suffering some heavy defeats in the process.

But while appearing on talkSPORT for a conversation with host Alan Brazil, Nolan defended both Sullivan and Lopetegui and claimed the Spaniard needed time to get his ideas across to the players and help the team progress.

"Look, David Sullivan has been fantastic for me. He's been fantastic for West Ham in terms of, you know, taking them and trying to push, push them on. We left, and he's bought in Lopetegui, who, when you look at his resume and everything else, it's fantastic. So, yeah, he's trying. "Well, look Al, it's never easy, you know, because people come over to the Premier League from, you know, Spain, Portugal and and we've had a few who've not done so well, and we've had a few who've done brilliantly. "But the time will only tell, and that's what probably Julen needs. He needs a bit of time to try and put his ideas at West Ham, put his ideas to the players and see if they can move on."

Lopetegui Must Improve

Manager has been under pressure for his job

Lopetegui has found himself under pressure after a slow start but a huge win over Manchester United last weekend has eased some concerns in the immediate future, with hopes that the team can now build some momentum in their next games against Nottingham Forest and Everton before the November international break.

Defender Jean-Clair Todibo is set to return to the starting lineup for the game after winning the manager over according to GIVEMESPORT sources, while there are question marks around the form of Lucas Paqueta which could see him drop out of the team in the coming weeks.

Julen Lopetegui West Ham stats 2024/25 (all comps) Wins 4 Draws 2 Losses 5 Goals scored 15 Goals conceded 21

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 1/11/2024.