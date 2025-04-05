WWE superstar Kevin Owens has told fans in attendance in Chicago at SmackDown that he will miss WrestleMania 41 due to an injury. KO, one of the best wrestlers in the company right now, gave a short but emotional promo regarding an ongoing injury that he's being putting off.

While addressing the crowd, Owens said that he requires neck surgery and went into brief, but clear detail about the next steps. He added that he would not be fit enough to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41.

I've been doing it for 25 years. I think I can say confidently that, for those 25 years, I really gave everything I had every time I stepped into this ring. In those 25 years, because of this industry, I've got to live incredible things and experienced things I'll never forget. I've had the chance to take care of my family in a way I could have only dreamed of.

While the crowd had heard the reports before the show that KO could be injured, the Chicago crowd fell dead silent as they listened to what he had to say. Owens continued by saying he couldn't put a timeline on his return.

But there's a price to pay for that amazing opportunity. That's the toll it takes on our bodies. Every single guy and girl back there has paid that price, at different times. Now it seems like it's my turn. The reality is, for the last 4 months, I've been dealing with a pretty serious neck injury, and now I need neck surgery.

Randy Orton Told he Has No WrestleMania Match

Nick Aldis broke the bad news in the ring

Once Owens had finished his promo and started to leave the ring, the iconic lyrics "I hear voices in my head" could be heard, and the crowd popped. Randy Orton emerged from the back. Despite everything they had been through, the Viper wanted to show his support towards the Canadian before he left. Despite this, Owens left anyway, having a quick word with a disrespectful fan on the way to the back.

As a result of his withdrawal, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis broke the news to Orton that, because of this, he would have no match at WrestleMania 41 and it would be cancelled. He didn't take this well, bending over on his knees and gave Aldis a huge RKO, leaving him motionless in the ring. We wish Kevin Owens a speedy recovery and hopefully a swift return to the WWE ring.