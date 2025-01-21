Summary Kevin Owens interrupted Sami Zayn on RAW.

Owens believes Zayn can win the Royal Rumble and challenge for the WWE title.

Kevin Owens expects Sami to have his back at the Royal Rumble, much like Zayn did for Roman Reigns.

It has been over three months since Kevin Owens crashed out on his former friend Cody Rhodes due to the WWE Champion's decision to team up with Roman Reigns . The Prizefighter still hasn't forgotten how The Tribal Chief made his life hell over the past few years. This was his main motivation for turning on Rhodes. Since then, Owens has been in a heated feud with The American Nightmare.

While Kevin and Cody were busy with each other, Owens' best friend Sami Zayn reunited with his former Bloodline buddies to help Roman Reigns take out Solo Sikoa and his new Bloodline. Ever since Zayn decided to align himself once again with Reigns, many WWE fans had expected Owens to go after him at some point, just like he did with Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. On the January 20th edition of WWE RAW, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn finally came face-to-face.

What Did Kevin Owens do to Sami Zayn on RAW?

Did he crash out on Sami Zayn?

Sami Zayn opened the segment by declaring for the 2025 Royal Rumble. He talked about his desire to finally fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a world champion in the WWW, a feat that has eluded him throughout his career. Shortly after, however, Kevin Owens' music hit and The Prizefighter made his way down the ring while carrying the Winged Eagle Championship.

Zayn expected Owens to finally confront him about teaming up with Roman Reigns at Survivor Series. Unexpectedly, however, Owens said he understood why his fellow Canadian did what he did. He praised Sami for being a good person and for always being there for his friends. Owens then revealed his reason for meeting his best friend in the ring: to tell him he believes that Sami Zayn can win the Royal Rumble and go on to challenge for the WWE title at WrestleMania.

Kevin Owens then noted how he and Sami once main evented WrestleMania together when they won the WWE Tag Team titles a couple of years back. And that they can do it again at WrestleMania 41, this time in a one-on-one championship showdown should Owens defeat Cody Rhodes in their WWE title ladder match at the Royal Rumble and Zayn overcome 29 other men in the Royal Rumble match.

Kevin Owens fully expects this dream match between the two best friends to happen because he is convinced that Sami Zayn will have his back at the Royal Rumble, just like he did with Roman Reigns.

"I know I'm going to walk out of the Royal Rumble as the WWE, because just like you had Roman's back, you've got my back, right? I just know it... You're my best friend. As my brother, I know you'll be there." - Kevin Owens to Sami Zayn

Owens and Zayn's face-to-face was certainly intriguing, to say the least. It is worth noting that the No. 1 contender for the WWE title did refer to Zayn as his "former best friend" during last week's episode of SmackDown. Is this all just mind games on the part of Owens?

What will Sami do? Will he help his best friend win the WWE title from his similarly good friend Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble? What will Owens do if Zayn does not get himself involved? Perhaps this has planted their respective pathways towards the Road to WrestleMania.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's relationship is well-documented. The two have been best friends for several years. They grew up in this industry together. While they have been on the same side for the most part, they have also been heated rivals at several points in their careers. The two shared a WrestleMania moment that they will never forget two years ago. They already even had a WrestleMania match before. But given what they've gone through and where they are now, perhaps another showdown at the Showcase of the Immortals could be the legacy-defining match of their careers.