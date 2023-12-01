Kevin Owens has become the latest WWE Superstar to reveal exactly how he feels about CM Punk's return to the company at Survivor Series 2023.

Last Saturday, the fans who were packed into the All State Arena came unglued as the iconic static hit and Punk walked through the curtain at a WWE show for the first time since 2014 at the end of the men’s War Games match. The pop when 'Cult of Personality' hit just minutes before the show was due to go off-air was immense and could go down as one of the loudest in company history.

However, while those in attendance were obviously overjoyed to see the Chicago-native back in the company that he had spent nine years in previously, a lot of critics quickly m wondered whether the locker room had reacted well to Punk’s comeback, especially since his Survivor Series return had come just under three months since the 45-year-old had had his AEW contract terminated with cause following several backstage incidents and unrest within his last 12 to 18 months under Tony Khan.

Some wrestlers aren't happy about CM Punk returning to WWE

Immediately, fan footage emerged of Seth Rollins’ irate reaction to seeing Punk walk out onto the stage (though, this now appears to be part of a storyline) and Drew McIntyre was said to have ‘stormed out’ of this past weekend’s Premium Live Event for an undisclosed reason that is believed to be linked to Punk in some way.

So, it’s clear that everyone will have their own view on the newest addition to the WWE locker room, particularly considering how he exited WWE in 2014, his comments about the company in the meantime, and his departure from AEW earlier on this year.

Kevin Owens' honest thoughts on CM Punk's WWE return

The latest to offer their opinion on the emphatic re-debut of CM Punk is Kevin Owens, as he spoke with James Williams about his optimistic take on the 'Straight Edge Saviour'. Of course, many are hesitant over his motives in coming back, but KO seems to be up for Punk being back as long as he has the right mindset, wants to have fun and goes about things in the right way.

I just want to have fun at work. So if he’s got that mindset, great.

The stance of Owens is one that had piqued the interest of many wrestling fans heading out of Survivor Series. It was expected that the online fanbase would want to track any reports on the reactions of the current locker room once Punk had come back in, but the Canadian’s connections to The Elite and especially The Young Bucks made him someone who many thought wouldn’t take kindly to WWE’s recent signing.

Despite the controversy around his AEW firing beginning with the way in which he dressed down Omega and The Bucks at a press conference which developed into a physical altercation, it seems as if Kevin Owens is up for doing business as long as Punk wants to be co-operative and doesn’t rub anyone the wrong way as his comeback progresses.

As always, as more comes out about the backstage reaction to CM Punk’s WWE return, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.