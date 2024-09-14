As WWE SmackDown made its return to the USA Network stateside, a blockbuster show was had, with a new logo and theme song helping to define what will be a new era for the blue brand.

On a newsworthy night, SmackDown saw the return of the Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, as well as cameo appearances by WWE Legends such as Booker T and Sharmell, Rob Van Dam, Vickie Guerrero among many more. However, it was Kevin Owens who scored one of the most viral moments of the show with a brilliantly thought out tag during his match on the show.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kevin Owens hasn't held a major world championship in WWE since 2017.

While the main bout advertised for the episode was a Steel Cage match between WWE Undisputed Champion, Cody Rhodes, and the new leader of the Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, there was also intrigue surrounding who 'KO' would pick as his mystery tag team partner for a clash with A-Town Down Under - Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

With Owens' planned partner seemingly not at the arena, it seemed as if the former Universal Champion would be forced to team with a local talent, known only as Ricky. However, just moments before the match was set to get under way, WWE production staff let Owens know that his partner had made it to the arena, as it was revealed that Randy Orton would be teaming with Owens, for what was 'The Viper's' first appearance on SmackDown in nearly three months.

Kevin Owens' Moment of Genius on SmackDown

This sort of thinking could be revolutionary to WWE tag team strategy

Despite Orton's triumphant return, it was Owens that would steal the show with his unique approach to securing a 'hot tag' while in trouble during the bout. As 'The Prize Fighter' found himself in the direct opposite corner of the ring to his tag team partner Orton, Owens defied all traditional professional wrestling logic, and as opposed to reaching his arm out in desperation before being attacked on his long journey over to his corner, he decided to simply roll outside the ring, run over to his corner, roll into the ring, and tag Orton into the match.

SmackDown may be celebrating its 25th year, but very rarely has anyone taken this sort of approach in a tag team match - and fans enjoyed it so much that it quickly went viral online. When you think about it, it's a tactic that makes complete sense in the circumstances. Shortly after, the babyface tandem picked up the win after Orton hit an RKO on Waller and Owens nailed Theory with a Stunner.

Having seemingly moved past his feud with The Bloodline for now, Owens next major program in WWE is still to be determined. Given the emphatic nature of his and Orton's win over A-Town Down Under, it would be a surprise to see that feud continue. However, as he showed on the Season Premiere of SmackDown, he's always capable of providing a viral moment or two and entertaining fans around the world.