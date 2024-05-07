Highlights WWE has locked down top stars like Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre to new contracts to prevent free agency risks.

Kevin Owens' WWE contract is expiring in nine months, but he has expressed a desire to stay due to close relationships.

Owens plans to stay with WWE past his current deal, but the door is left open for a potential departure in 2025.

In recent months, WWE has been locking down some of their biggest stars to new contracts, preventing the risk of losing them to free agency. Figures like Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre have all recently signed extensions to stay with the company. The work isn't finished there, though.

There are still several major names in WWE who are yet to sign new contracts with their current deals expiring very soon. One such star is Kevin Owens. The former WWE Universal Champion was the subject of much speculation when his contract was close to expiring in 2021, but he put that to bed when he signed a new deal. Now, that current extension is nearing its end, with Owens recently revealing just how long he has left on it.

Owens' WWE Contract Is Set To Expire in Nine Months

The star isn't sure of what will happen

Speaking with Metro prior to Backlash, Owens discussed how he only has nine months left on his current deal and that he isn’t taking anything for granted.

“I really don’t take anything for granted, I’ve nine months left on my contact, and I don’t know what can happen from here on out. That’s just life. If I’ve learned anything over the last few years, it’s that nothing is guaranteed. I’ve learned that through some very unfortunate events, we’ve lost so many good people that was never expected. That’s just one example of how I do not take anything for granted, how I look at things now.”

The 40-year-old has been an integral figure within WWE's programming ever since he renewed his contract back in 2021. He'd be a huge lose for them if he were to leave at the end of his current deal, but according to the star himself, his future lies in the hands of WWE and he has no intention of departing.

Owens Wants to Stay in WWE

He considers WWE home

While speculation may now begin again over Owens’ future, he’d go on to suggest that, due to the bonds he’s made in his 10 years in WWE, he didn’t see himself departing the company any time soon.

“This has been my home for 10 years and it’s beyond the locker room. There’s some very, very, very special people that work behind the scenes that I’ve become very close with, and I really can’t imagine not seeing them as part of my life.”

Based on this, it sounds as if Kevin Owens plans to stay in WWE past the end of his current contract. However, with the deal expiring in less than a year, the door has certainly been left open with regard to Kevin potentially leaving the company in early 2025, so they will be very keen to tie him down to new terms as soon as possible. As always, should more come out regarding Kevin Owens’ contract status, GIVEMESPORT will keep you informed.