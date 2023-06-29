Kevin Pietersen didn’t hold back after giving a brutal assessment of the England side following their second Test opener against Australia.

England won the toss and opted to bowl first at Lord’s due to the favourable conditions, but the side failed to capitalise.

Brendon McCullum’s men lost the first Test by two wickets and will be looking to bounce back. However, yesterday’s performance meant that they’ve got it all to do.

Australia built up a big lead on the first day, scoring 190-2 before tea with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne proving to cause the England team a lot of issues.

England’s bowlers seemed to be well off the pace yesterday and Pietersen did not hold back in his assessment of the hosts.

What did Kevin Pietersen say about England?

"England have been shambolic. Absolutely shambolic," he said during tea.

"You have overhead conditions, you have a wicket that suits your bowlers, and you've got bowlers running in at 78, 79, 80mph.

"It's one thing swanning around and saying 'this is a wonderful team to play in, we're creating the best environment.'

"But this isn't Ashes cricket. I played Ashes cricket. I played 30 Tests against Australia."

Pietersen was also unhappy about England’s attitude they showed throughout the day.

At the beginning of the day, play was delayed for a short time. David Warner and Stuart Broad had what appeared to be a friendly chat. England were also asked by umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Gaffaney to leave the changing room, while the Australian batters were already on the pitch.

"The Australians were out here to bat before the English bowlers. The English bowlers this morning should have been on those stairs saying 'we want to bowl at Australia, we are desperate to bowl at Australia.'

"These two Australian batters are out there waiting for England. They should have been the ones in the dressing room saying 'no, we don't want to bat.'

"It is all too easy and it is all too nice. Are you telling me Ricky Ponting in 2005 would have been talking to Geraint Jones?

"Do you think Michael Vaughan would have been standing next to Justin Langer and saying 'hey mate, what a cool day. Look at this, it is overcast, it is beautiful.'

"Are you joking? Are you absolutely joking?

"I just hope they are in that dressing room now and the England coach is giving them the biggest hammering and saying it is not good enough. It is absolutely not good enough.

"You cannot bowl that here today. You cannot declare for 390. Do you think Australia will declare today? No chance."

England will be looking to bounce back from their poor outing yesterday ahead of today’s action against their rivals.