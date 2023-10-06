Highlights Lionel Messi's unique preparation for Barcelona's Champions League semi-final clash against Liverpool included sitting on his phone.

Messi produced an incredible performance to hand his side the advantage, although Liverpool would turn the tie on its head famously at Anfield.

Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed several young players tried to emulate the superstar's approach and this has resulted in wasted potential and injury issues.

Kevin-Prince Boateng has told a fascinating story about the unusual way Lionel Messi prepared himself before Barcelona’s crunch Champions League semi-final first leg against Liverpool in May 2019.

Messi produced a virtuoso individual performance against Jurgen Klopp’s revered side in front of 98,000 spectators at Camp Nou. Former Liverpool star Luis Suarez opened the scoring midway through the first half, but it was Messi who stole the show. Coming up against one of the most in-form teams in European football, the Argentinian genius essentially swept the Reds aside in a masterful showing.

Messi Stars in Barcelona Win

The Catalan Giants Sealed a Huge Victory

The legendary Argentine forward doubled Barcelona’s lead in the 75th minute with a close-range finish after Suarez had hit the crossbar. Then, six minutes later, Messi scored one of the greatest free-kicks of his illustrious career, sending an unstoppable strike past Alisson Becker from over 30 yards out.

It’s undoubtedly one of the most remarkable free-kicks ever scored and there was no better way for Messi to notch his 600th goal for Barça. Deep into stoppage-time, Messi provided Ousmane Dembele with a golden opportunity to put the hosts 4-0 up, but the French winger scuffed his effort straight into Alisson’s hands. It would prove to be a pivotal moment in the two-legged tie.

One week later, Liverpool completed one of the most extraordinary comebacks in Champions League history, somehow beating Messi’s Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield thanks to a brace apiece from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum, booking their place in the final. It was unquestionably one of the toughest nights of Messi’s 17-year Barca career.

Lionel Messi's Club Career (As of 06/03/2024) Club Years Appearances Goals Barcelona B 2004-2005 22 6 Barcelona 2004-2021 778 672 Paris Saint-Germain 2021-2023 75 32 Inter Miami 2023- 17 14

What Boateng Said About Messi

Young Players Have Tried to Follow His Example

Boateng was on loan at Barcelona from Sassuolo during the second half of the 2018-19 season and will never forget Messi’s unorthodox preparations before his first-leg masterclass at Camp Nou. The retired midfielder, who also played for the likes of Tottenham and AC Milan, was speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel FIVE.

Boateng said: “Liverpool first leg, we won 3-0, when Messi scored this free-kick. Unbelievable. So we’re coming into the dressing room, he’s just sitting there with his phone. Whatever, gets a massage sitting down.

“Two minutes before we go out he just stands up, closes his boots, we go out. Warm-up, just long balls, control, dribbling a little bit, crossbar challenge… at the warm-up Champions League against Liverpool. He goes back inside. Coach makes the last adjustments talking, Messi’s on the phone…

The coach was talking, saying ‘now you have to go left, you have to go right’. Messi was FaceTiming: ‘Yes, Si, Claro’. Thirty seconds before we go out, he just comes down, puts his jacket on, goes out, boom. Go, go, go, go. Like this.

Stunned by what he was hearing, Ferdinand said: “That’s nuts, man. This is the thing, it’s bad for young kids to hear this. This is the only guy ever to do this.”

Boateng continued: “That’s what the young players did in Barcelona, you know. They looked at him and they didn’t train, so they got injured. Malcom, Dembele, you know they always got injured. They didn’t train 100 per cent. So then going to the game, it’s different. He’s the only one in the world who can do that."

“I always compare LeBron James with [Cristiano] Ronaldo, and Steph Curry with Messi. These both their talent, LeBron James is hard work. Talent, of course, but hard work - like Ronaldo, hard work to be the best. Both these guys [Messi and Curry], they have just a gift,” The former midfielder concluded. Watch the clip of Boateng speaking about Messi below:

Asked whether Messi is as meticulous as Ronaldo when it comes to work rate and preparation, Boateng added: “No. Never seen him in the gym. Comes in, gets a massage maybe and plays basketball.” Ferdinand responded: “That should be illegal!”

