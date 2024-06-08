Highlights Kevin Stefanski aims to unlock Deshaun Watson's full potential with the Browns.

Watson's stats with the Browns are lower than they were with the Texans.

The Browns are banking on Stefanski repeating the success he saw with Flacco.

The Cleveland Browns had a memorable 2023 campaign as they got back on track with an 11-6 record and a playoff appearance. They did it with starting quarterback Deshaun Watson injured and Joe Flacco reviving his career and leading the Browns to the playoffs.

With Watson back and healthy, the focus is getting the Browns to be successful with their expensive QB under center. While on The Rich Eisen Show this week, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told Eisen how he wants to be the best for Watson and the feeling with his gun slinger is mutual:

We always talk about how we want the best version of ourselves. I want the best version of Deshaun. He is constantly getting better. I see so many of the veterans, Rich as you know, every single year you challenge them to get better. I know Deshaun is in the same boat, he wants to be better, he wants to play better, every single game, every single year. …I'm excited for where he is right this minute with plenty of work to do. I know he's going to continue to get better and get healthy. But I'm excited about Deshaun.

Will Stefanski Finally Get Watson's Best Version?

Watson needs to take a massive step in year three with the Browns

Since the Browns signed Watson to his massive five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract, Cleveland has not seen the same version of the Clemson product that the Houston Texans had. Even though Watson is over .500 as a starter, his numbers have taken a step back in nearly every statistical category.

Deshaun Watson's Houston-Cleveland Comparison Team Houston Texans Cleveland Browns Seasons Played 4 2 Games Played 54 12 Avg. Comp% Per Season 67.8% 59.8% Avg. Yards Per Season 3,634.75 1,108.5 Avg. TDs Per Season 26 7 Avg. INTs Per Season 9 4.5

One concern was the number of games he has missed over the last two seasons. Twice he injured his shoulder, which caused him to miss 11 games for the season. In 2022, he served his suspension, which resulted in him only playing in the last six games of the regular season.

Missing 22 total games in the last two years can’t help Watson getting into the rhythm of a game. The chemistry that he needs to build with his receiving core doesn’t help either when he is missing games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Deshaun Watson is the only quarterback in Houston Texans franchise history to make the Pro Bowl in three straight seasons from 2018 through 2020.

Watson still has three more years on his contract that will pay him $46 million each season. He will become an unrestricted free agent in 2027. If he left before his contract ends, the team would take a $63.9 million cap hit each year through 2026.

Cleveland needs to see its big-money franchise quarterback finally take the leap in year three, showing why they paid him the big bucks. Last season, Watson slowly started showing flashes of his Texans days.

Releasing him if it all falls apart wouldn’t make financial sense, so Stefanski needs to be at his best in order to get the best out of Watson. Stefanski did it with Flacco, so hopefully, the same can be done for the Browns faithful in 2024.

