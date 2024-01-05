Highlights Rangers' pursuit of FC Groningen striker Kevin van Veen could give them a boost in their goal-scoring woes.

Van Veen's previous success in the Scottish Premiership and his willingness to explore other options could work in Rangers' favour.

However, transfer insider Dean Jones is unsure if Rangers will actually go through with the signing, but acknowledges the potential benefits and intriguing factors involved.

Rangers’ interest in FC Groningen centre forward Kevin van Veen is beginning to intensify and transfer insider Dean Jones, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed a factor that could play into the hands of Philippe Clement’s side should they choose to table a bid.

It’s largely become a two-horse race in the Scottish Premiership this season with arch-rivals Celtic and Rangers going toe-to-toe to be crowned the nation’s champions, though the latter’s hopes of achieving glory were knocked back after suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brendan Rodgers and his men recently.

In comparison to Celtic, Rangers have struggled to find the back of the net and could look to alleviate the goalscoring burden on the likes of Cyriel Dessers and Abdallah Sima with a new striker signing in the mid-season window.

Rangers pursuit of van Veen handed boost

What better way to iron out your goalscoring difficulties by signing a striker that has a proven record in front of goal in the same league that you’re in? Van Veen, who is firmly in the sights of Clement and his entourage, enjoyed 40 goals in his 83-game spell with Motherwell and would, most likely, replicate the same free-firing form if he made the switch to Glasgow this January.

The seasoned frontman, 32, has scored just five goals for his new club, however, after leaving Scottish football for a fee around the £500,000 mark in the summer. The report suggests that his previous employers, Motherwell, were reluctant to cut ties with the striker, but their hands were forced in order to stay financially stable, both in the medium and long-term.

Now, a return to Scotland could be on the cards with Rangers interested in his services. According to football.scotland, Rangers have made ‘initial transfer contact’ with the proven goalscorer. With Clement previously insisting that a new striker in January is near the top of his priority list, that combined with van Veen’s willingness to explore other options could prove the difference maker in whether their pursual will be a success or not.

Their pursuit of van Veen has been given a welcome boost, too, with Groningen sporting director Wouter Gudde making it abundantly clear that any offers for the seasoned striker would be considered. He said:

“I talk to Kevin on the phone almost every day and if there is interest because he is not playing, we will listen. If another club makes a concrete offer and the solution is good, we will cooperate with his departure."

Dean Jones on Van Veen to Rangers

Jones suggested that signing van Veen during the mid-season window would give the Gers a ‘big lift’ in terms of their season prospects, but he does have reservations over whether they will genuinely go all the way by sealing a deal. Referencing the fact that his free-scoring exploits have been utilised in the Scottish top tier before, the transfer insider believes he may have a ‘little edge’ on other potential options.

He suggested that, in terms of his personal changes on the back of his gambling addiction, they could certainly play into Rangers’ hands should they pursue the former Northampton Town marksman, also boosted by his affinity to Scotland. Although he did suggest the move itself is interesting, he ensured to play down any links between the two as things stand. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said:

“In terms of what you'd be getting for the second half of the season, it would be a big lift. I'm just not convinced that they'll actually go ahead with it. There are obvious reasons to feel that the links might fit and the fact that he got 20 goals in the SPL last time out gives them a little edge on other targets they might be looking at in a moment like this. I think the most intriguing factor around it is that is life situation seems to have changed, and his personal life might mean that he is interested in a move back to Scotland so that could play into Rangers’ hands here. It’s definitely an interesting one to consider, but I'm not sure that there's loads in it at the moment.”

Rangers latest transfer news, including Shankland blow

Rangers have already added some firepower to their attack in the form of former Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Fabio Silva, who signed on loan for the remainder of the season at the back end of December. The Portuguese 21-year-old has already made his Rangers bow in a 19-minute cameo off the bench against Kilmarnock, but Clement and Co. are keen to increase their options up top for the latter stage of 2023/24.

Lawrence Shankland - Season-by-season Hearts Stats (as of 03/01/24) Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2022/23 47 28 4 9 1 2023/24 28 18 3 7 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

As such, Hearts forward Lawrence Shankland is being eyed by the club, though Football Insider have reported that a move for the 28-year-old in January is unlikely thanks to the fee that comes with it. Valued by his employers at £3 million, the asking price will most likely price the Gers out of a move at the moment unless they can increase their kitty through offloading current players. Recently, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that there is definitely 'transfer potential' there with Shankland and the fact that he was seen liking pictures of Rangers lifting silverware online just added more fuel to the fire but whether they can get a deal over the line remains to be seen.