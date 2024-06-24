Highlights The Warriors could lose key players like Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins due to financial constraints.

Kevon Looney has just had his $8 million salary for the 2024-25 season guaranteed.

Looney's defensive impact as a rim protector could still make him a coveted trade asset for top teams who want someone with his championship experience.

The Golden State Warriors may be forced into making some pivotal changes this off-season as they seek to bring down their payroll and luxury tax with the NBA ’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement rules.

One player whose time with the Warriors may have thus ultimately run its course is Kevon Looney , though league insider Mark Medina argues that the 28-year-old big would not be short of options over his future, with his wealth of championship experience deemed valuable to any of the league’s top title contenders for next season and beyond.

Championship Window in Doubt

Klay Thompson’s exit is looking more probable than ever before

It’s hard to imagine a Warriors team without Stephen Curry , Draymond Green and Klay Thompson all taking to the court together – a trio that has brought four NBA championships to the Bay Area.

But, with Thompson set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, and reports that he and the Warriors are at a standstill over contract negotiations, his exit away from the team looks more likely than ever, with the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic just two named teams to express their interest in potentially signing the sharp-shooter this summer.

Thompson may not be the only one on his way out of the team, though, with a subpar season from two-way wing Andrew Wiggins seeing his stock as a trade candidate increase, while there is still no guarantee whether the Warriors are willing to pay 39-year-old Chris Paul the $30 million he is owed on his contract for next season, with the team able to waive him before his salary becomes guaranteed on June 28, per HoopsHype.

But, the Warriors are in somewhat of financial turmoil, where, per Spotrac, they rank 29th in the NBA in cap space for next season, where they are currently projected to be $108.3 million over the cap.

Having been over the league’s luxury-tax threshold in each of the four previous seasons, the Warriors are now subject to having to pay the repeater tax, where the penalty is a higher rate per dollar. Last season alone, they paid almost $400 million, which could potentially have been worth it if only they had won something.

Alas, they failed to even win their lone Play-In tournament game, and after a season in which they finished with a lowly 44-38 record, they may be deciding that paying so much in payroll and tax may no longer be worth the additional costs, which may also provide some reason as to why they are not on the same page with five-time All-Star, Thompson.

Golden State Warriors - 2024-25 Season Big Contracts Player Cap Hit (million) Cap Hit% Stephen Curry $55.77 39.55 Chris Paul $30.00 21.28 Andrew Wiggins $26.28 18.64 Draymond Green $24.11 17.10

With Warriors team governor Joe Lacob expressing to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic that the franchise’s plan is to be “out of the tax” within the next few seasons to avoid the dreaded repeater tax, then they may be forced to make some cuts and personnel changes.

One other player who could be exiting from the team is Kevon Looney, who is in the final year of a three-year, $22.5 million deal though he is now set to earn the full $8 million this season, with the Warriors having just guaranteed his contract.

But, per a report from The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, it seems that while one of head coach Steve Kerr’s favorite players is here to stay, a potential trade involving the three-time champion later on hasn’t been entirely dismissed.

Looney Is ‘Very Adaptable to Various Roles’

Should the Warriors ultimately decide to part ways with Looney, Medina feels his value lies among some of the NBA’s championship contenders because he is a versatile role-playing forward who has title-winning experience.

“Any of the championship contenders, and that's where Kevon Looney’s value is, because he has that championship experience. He's very adaptable to various roles, as far as being a being a starter, coming off the bench, great defender, great screener. The other thing that we have to keep in mind here is that the Warriors are likely doing this because of different financial implications in the second apron. But I think it's also a tell-tale sign that they realize the writing on the wall that they're not in a winning position right now.”

Warriors Parting With Looney Would Be ‘Precursor’ to How They View Themselves

While in the past under Joe Lacob, the Warriors as an organization have been willing to spend big in order to be able to prolong their championship window with their All-Star core, if they were to deal Looney, then Medina feels that would be a strong indication that the Warriors feel they’re not at the championship level that they have otherwise been in previous years.

“Their philosophy, under Joe Lacob, has been that they're willing to spend money as long as it leads to winning basketball. So even if Kevon Looney is a value piece for the Warriors, I think to a man, all parties involved would have loved for him to be there his whole career, because part of his value is just how he fits in that ecosystem. But, I think there is a concession that it's frankly not enough, so that is an interesting precursor to how they see themselves.”

Pivotal Force on the Interior

Registered a minus-3.5 percentage points difference overall - third-best output on Warriors

Throughout the 2023-24 regular season, Looney split his time between being a starter and coming off the bench, starting 36 of the 74 contests in which he participated in, though overall he averaged 4.5 points on 59.7 percent shooting, and 5.7 rebounds - the third most on the team behind Green (7.2) and rookie Brandin Podziemski (5.8) - in just 16 minutes of action per night.

Kevon Looney - 2023-24 Season Defense Category DFGA DFG% DIFF% Overall 10.2 46.4 -2.0 3-pointers 3.3 34.4 -0.9 2-pointers 6.9 52.2 -3.6

While his offensive production doesn't jump out of the stat sheet, one of Looney's best qualities as a big is his ability to protect the rim to great effect, and that was on full display once again this season, despite the Warriors' overall shortcomings, in which they ranked 15th overall with a 114.5 defensive efficiency.

When defending from less than six feet away from the rim, Looney held his opponents to 60.9 percent shooting from the field, down from their conversion rate of 63.8 percent for a swing of 2.9 percent in his favor.

This trend continued - and vastly improved - when the 6-foot-9 forward/center stepped out further away from the basket to defend, where he limited his opponents to 56.2 percent shooting from shots taken less than 10 feet away from the basket, for a differential of 4.2 percent from their 60.3 percent field goal average from that distance.

While not considered as one of the league's most prolific perimeter defenders, when the 28-year-old did find himself 15-plus feet away from the basket, he was effective on defense there too, holding his opponents to 34.9 percent shooting accuracy, down from their average of 37.2 percent for a 2.3 percent drop-off.

Overall, while Looney has now had his salary guaranteed by the Warriors, that doesn't mean he has been eliminated from trade contention, and should an opportunity present itself in the summer or even later on in the 2024-25 season, the three-time champion could be a valuable asset packaged in a deal which may involve some of the top teams in the Association.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.