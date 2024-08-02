Highlights Manchester United's injury crisis has worsened ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Rasmus Hojlund and Leny Yoro are set for lengthy spells on the sidelines, leaving Erik ten Hag without two key members of his squad.

The Red Devils must strengthen in key areas to ensure they are fully covered in the event of further fitness woes.

Injuries and Manchester United are two things that just can't seem to be separated at this moment in time. After having dealt with 45 separate cases last season, Erik ten Hag will have been ruing his luck when he found out the prognosis of two of his key players after they picked up knocks in pre-season.

Rasmus Hojlund is set to miss the first six weeks of the 2024/25 campaign, with new signing Leny Yoro ruled out for an additional three months with a broken metatarsal. With these fitness issues continuing to mount up, it has brought to light just how much United's squad depth is currently lacking and where they may need to think about finding some solutions in the transfer market.

Related Manchester United Squad Manchester United Squad 2024/2025

Left-Back

Current Options: Luke Shaw

When your only senior option in a certain position on the pitch is a man who has only made one start since February because of injury, that is not the sort of player you want to hang your hat on being available week in and week out. In fact, Ten Hag has even gone on record to say he knows that Luke Shaw will never be the type of player who is fit for 60 games in a season. However, right now, he is all the Red Devils have. And he's not even reported back for pre-season training yet.

In his place has been youngster Harry Amass, who appears to have a bucket load of potential. However, United shouldn't have to trust a 17-year-old with such responsibility. With Diogo Dalot likely occupying the right-back spot, and Tyrell Malacia not expected to return for another two months after already being sidelined for over a year, another deal like the one that saw Sergio Reguilon join on a short-term basis last season might be vital for the money stricken United.

Related Exclusive: 'World-Class' Star Wants £200,000-a-Week Deal to Join Man Utd Manchester United have been made aware of Matthijs de Ligt's personal demands ahead of a potential move from Bayern Munich

Central Midfield

Current Options: Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay

Although United do technically have enough players to fill out a full back-up midfield, the reality is that three of those names are either set for the exit or past their sell-by-date. Scott McTominay may have bagged some important goals last season, but negotiations with Fulham appear to be heating up. Meanwhile, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen also appear to be running on borrowed time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Casemiro is the second highest-paid Premier League midfielder behind Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne.

Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo are guaranteed starters after being among the few to genuinely impress last term. As for Mason Mount, what was said about Luke Shaw also applies to the former Chelsea star. Although he has looked solid enough in pre-season, the midfielder made just 20 appearances in his debut season for the club due to injuries.

Several options have been touted in this area of the pitch, including PSG's Manuel Ugarte and Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi. However, based on their track record and the state of things currently, it may be an idea to bring both names in so that the Red Devils can still be competitive if the seemingly inevitable injury bug continues.

Related Youssouf Fofana, Manuel Ugarte, and Martin Zubimendi's 2023/24 Stats Compared Manchester United are after a new midfielder and have been linked with Youssouf Fofana, Manuel Ugarte, and Martin Zubimendi.

Striker

Current Options: Joshua Zirkzee

Just when it seemed United had addressed this issue with their first piece of business of the summer, disaster struck. Joshua Zirkzee sealed his move to Manchester from Bologna shortly after the Netherlands were eliminated from Euro 2024. Between the time the deal was finalised, and the Dutchman turned up at Carrington after his holiday, the man he was set to tussle for the starting centre-forward spot with, found himself back in the treatment room.

After a debut season where he was at times red-hot and at other times ice-cold, the 2024/25 campaign was one where Rasmus Hojlund had to make a good start to prove he was making the right steps forward as a leading man at Old Trafford. His bullying of an Arsenal defender within 11 minutes of their exhibition clash in Los Angeles seemed to be setting the stage for a man ready to explode into life. Within moments of that, though, a hamstring injury sent him back to square one.

Related Man United's Predicted 2024-25 Starting 11 Under Erik ten Hag Manchester United must back Erik ten Hag with new signings after deciding to keep him as manager.

Ten Hag will believe that Zirkzee has the quality to be a more than adequate replacement. And if worse comes to worst, Jadon Sancho has been operating in a false-nine role on the tour of America since Hojlund's injury. Regardless, this would be a less-than-ideal scenario to find themselves in, and given that the young Dane did have three separate bouts of injuries last term,

United cannot afford another season where they rely on the fitness of just one striker at a time. A desperate move for someone like Ivan Toney could end up being necessary.