The Cleveland Cavaliers fell just short of the Eastern Conference Finals for the second consecutive year. Even with Donovan Mitchell as their new captain, a lot stands in the way of the franchise returning to a legitimate contender status.

With the recent firing of head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, Cleveland hastened to find a new man in charge.

There has been plenty of speculation about Mitchell's future in Cleveland. Also, point guard Darius Garland has been linked to potential trade packages. While Cleveland hopes to proceed with their core bunch, they aren't completely void of potentially losing their stars, especially if they don't find their next coach fast.

Who is best suited for The Land?

The Cavaliers began the interview process for the team's next head coach last week. On Monday, Cleveland was granted permission to interview two top candidates around the association: Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and New Orleans Pelicans assistant James Borrego, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Cavaliers have also received permission to interview Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn and New York Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant, who coached Mitchell in Utah from 2017-2020. In today's NBA, teams often run transactions through their best player. That's just how the business is run now. The Cavaliers need to do two things to please Mitchell: 1) Offer him the most money, and 2) Get him the coach he likes.

Wojnarowski also reported Cleveland secured the right to contact Minnesota Timberwolves' Micah Nori. The veteran head coach has been an assistant coach in the NBA since 2009 when he was with the Toronto Raptors. He has since been on four other coaching staffs: Sacramento Kings, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, and now in Minnesota. Nori briefly stepped in as the interim head coach this season when head coach Chris Finch suffered a patellar tendon injury during Minnesota's first-round series against the Phoenix Suns.

But what exactly is Cleveland looking for in their next leader? Bickerstaff was dismissed despite winning 99 games the past two seasons and taking the Cavs into the second round of the NBA playoffs. Even with a plethora of injuries this season, Cleveland was able to muddle through and stay competitive.

Cleveland's president of basketball operations Koby Altman gave insight into what the Cavs may be looking for the franchise's next coach. Altman lauded Bickerstaff's tenure in Cleveland but clearly feels a new direction needs to be taken.

“Someone with a new approach, someone with a different voice, a fresh set of eyes to help us move forward. We’ve accomplished a lot in the last few years, getting to a conference semifinal and we don’t want to be complacent." - Koby Altman “We feel we’re not far off.”

How Donovan Mitchell Situation is Impacted

Cavaliers want a coach before extending Mitchell an offer

While hiring a coach will almost certainly be Cleveland's first transaction of the offseason, signing Mitchell to a 4-yr, $208 million extension is undoubtedly the most important, per Brian Windhorst, via the Hoop Collective podcast.

Cavaliers governor Dan Gilbert expressed confidence in retaining Mitchell by citing how much No. 45 has come to love being a Cavalier. “He loves the situation in Cleveland because our players are very young, and we’re just kind of putting the core together that he’s clearly the biggest part of,” Gilbert said.

Many around the association believe it's only a matter of time before Mitchell eventually re-signs with the Cavaliers. Entering his age 28 season, the legacy move for Mitchell is to lock up a long-term deal and lead Cleveland to its second NBA championship. With the rise of his young sidekicks Garland and Evan Mobley, the time is now for Cleveland.