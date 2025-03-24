Chelsea could potentially still activate a deal that would send loanee winger Jadon Sancho back to Manchester United and cut his loan-to-buy obligation short - but only if they pay a £5million fine for the privilege, GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed.

With just six goal contributions in 23 Premier League games, it's not been enough from the England winger as he looks to help the Blues into a Champions League place by the end of the season; and although they currently sit fourth in the table with just nine games to go, they'll need to rely on every player to get themselves over the line. However, Sancho's lack of form could mean that the Blues decide to veto a move landing him on a long-term deal, with a return to Old Trafford potentially on the cards.

Sources: Chelsea Can Pay Fine to Veto Jadon Sancho Deal

Manchester United would thereby see the England international back on their books

Sources have confirmed that Chelsea can pay a £5million fee if they decide not to sign Sancho this summer, as was called by The Athletic - and that would see him once again become United's player, this time under Ruben Amorim.

Jadon Sancho's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 =9th Assists 4 =4th Key Passes Per Game 1.3 3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.8 1st Shots Per Game 0.8 =9th Match rating 6.71 8th

The conditional obligation to buy, as it stands, is around the £22-25million mark if Chelsea finish above 15th, with higher finishes resulting in a higher fee to pay to the Red Devils.

Chelsea aren't thinking of cancelling the deal just yet, though Sancho has been in poor form, and his future is somewhat in doubt under Enzo Maresca if he can't force his way back into the first-team plans on a regular basis.

The Blues want a new right-footed winger instead, but this is more with a view to uncertainty over Mykhailo Mudryk's future amid the Ukrainian's potential doping charges, rather than Sancho's poor form at this stage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jadon Sancho has three goals in just 23 games for England's national side.

Sancho began his Chelsea career in superb fashion, registering three assists in his first three Premier League games for the club - but, barring two goals in two games in early December, he's only registered one assist since, coming against Crystal Palace in early January.

That means that Sancho has gone nine games without a goal contribution, with Chelsea winning just four league games in that time - including losing their last four away matches in the top-flight.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-03-25.

