Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu is entering the second year of a two-year, $16 million deal he signed with the team in 2023, but this offseason has been a bit different for the veteran pass rusher.

Omenihu enjoyed a Super Bowl title in his first season with the Chiefs in 2023, but he missed the game after suffering an ACL tear in the AFC Championship against the Baltimore Ravens.

With that injury happening so recently, Omenihu shed some light on how his rehab is progressing ahead of the Chiefs' 2024 season, where they'll attempt to go for an unprecedented three-peat (via Aaron Wilson):

It’s going good. Slow process, everybody told me it was going to be like that, but it’s been decent.

Omenihu was drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Texas, going No. 161 overall. He began his career with the Houston Texans, where he played for two seasons and some change.

Reflecting on Omenihu's Career

Omenihu was arguably K.C.'s best pure pass-rusher

​​​​​​​During the 2021 season, he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers for a sixth-round pick. He stayed there through the remainder of the 2021 season and the entire 2022 campaign.

Then, as mentioned, he signed a two-year deal with the Chiefs in March 2023. However, Omenihu was suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season following an arrest in January 2023 for misdemeanor domestic violence.

Despite missing six games, Omenihu had a career year, racking up 7.0 sacks (third on the team despite playing in just 11 games), two passes defended, and two fumble recoveries.

Charles Omenihu Career Stats Year Team Games Played Sacks 2019 HOU 14 3.0 2020 HOU 15 4.0 2021 HOU/SF 15 0.0 2022 SF 17 4.5 2023 KC 11 7.0

Following a career year, Omenihu was a key cog in the Chiefs' elite defense heading into the postseason. He played in three games against the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and Ravens.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Charles Omenihu's 7.0 sacks in 2023 were as many as his first three seasons combined.

Against the Dolphins and Bills, he didn't record a sack. Then, in the AFC Championship, Omenihu had a sack, a solo tackle, a quarterback hit, and a forced fumble.

The injury happened shortly after he strip-sacked Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in the second quarter.

Omenihu, who also had 37 pressures and 24 hurries on the year, according to Pro Football Focus, will look to contribute to the Chiefs in 2024 whenever he returns.

Honestly, right now, I’m steady, I’m cool. I got to be like this. I kind of keep myself like that, just stay plain and we’ll get to the point where I ramp it up like that.. Whenever I come back, whenever I come back, yes sir.

Omenihu didn't offer an exact timeline, but he sounds optimistic about making his presence felt for the Chiefs during the 2024 campaign. For a team that has seen nothing but distractions this offseason, Omenihu's positive update comes as a breath of fresh air in Kansas City.

Recently, Omenihu was also seen enjoying some downtime, as he was spotted at Paris Fashion Week alongside new Texans wideout Stefon Diggs and other NFLers.

Source: Aaron Wilson

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.