Manchester United defender Lisandro Martínez rightfully remained on the pitch for his rash challenge during Saturday's 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace, the Premier League's Key Match Incidents Panel has revealed, according to ESPN.

Martinez leapt off the floor and jumped towards Palace midfielder Daichi Kamada with two feet in the air in the 63rd minute, in what appeared to be a reckless action. Despite the Argentine being criticised for the lunge, with Alan Smith labelling it 'ridiculous', referee David Coote only brandished a yellow card as punishment for the incident.

Chris Kavanagh, on VAR, checked the tackle but ultimately opted not to send Coote to examine the moment himself on the pitch-side monitor. The KMI panel unanimously supported the decision, declaring that despite the challenge being 'ridiculous', a booking was sufficient based on the letter of the law because Martinez didn't make contact with Kamada.

Martinez Correctly Booked for Palace Lunge

In a weekend full of refereeing controversies, the decision not to give Martinez his marching orders has perhaps been viewed as the most egregious officiating decision. The out-of-control motion from the former Ajax defender could be seen as violent conduct, and had he made contact with Kamada, the Palace man may have been in trouble.

With the game poised at 0-0, Martinez opted to lunge in on the Japan international, in an attempt to win back possession on the edge of the home side's box. The challenge provoked outrage amongst the Palace faithful and rival fans, with many feeling the dangerous act should have merited more than a caution.

However, ESPN have revealed that the KMI panel have determined that Coote and Kavanagh were correct in their stance on the incident. Guidance from UEFA, that is followed by the PGMOL and the Premier League, reportedly suggests that a tackle of this nature only warrants a yellow card as no contact with the opposition player was made - Martinez brought his feet down on the ball rather than the player.

The KMI said on the matter:

"The action viewed in isolation is a ridiculous challenge. Martinez is so fortunate that he doesn't contact Kamada. The decision is supported as correct on the basis that the action by Martinez had been completed, and no contact was made. However, the panel felt very strongly that this type of challenge has no place on the pitch.

The KMI Panel's Verdict Appears Contradictory

There is an admission of violent conduct

By admitting that the tackle 'has no place on the pitch', the KMI panel's statement appears to declare that the challenge was unacceptable and possibly dangerous, thus potentially meaning it falls into the category of violent conduct. However, to then claim that such an action only merits a booking appears somewhat contradictory.

In order to deter players from attempting such menacing tackles with malice, any reckless motion that endangers an opponent ought to be met with a stern dismissal from the pitch. Otherwise, the likelihood is that more players will sustain serious injuries from players mistiming tackles as they know they will only receive a red card if they manage to avoid making contact with the opponent.