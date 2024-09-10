Arsenal star Declan Rice received the first red card of his career in his side's 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion by Chris Kavanagh - and PGMOL’s Key Match Incidents (KMI) panel have insisted that the referee was right in sending off the Englishman.

The panel consists of: three former players or coaches, a single representative from the Premier League and one from the Professional Game Match Officials Board, which is the referees’ body.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rice is Arsenal's most expensive signing ever with the Gunners forking out £105 million for his services.

The board of important figures, who meet on a week-by-week basis to review the biggest refereeing decisions in the Premier League, have all agreed that Rice, despite Mikel Arteta being ‘amazed’ by the decision, should have received his marching orders.

Kavanagh’s Decision to Send Off Rice ‘Correct’

‘Rice knows what he’s doing’

London-born Rice, 25, was given his second yellow card of the game shortly after the restart, with the score 1-0 in favour of the north Londoners, after he nudged the ball away from Brighton defender Joel Veltman, who swung a wild kick at the Arsenal man in the process.

In the wake of the decision, fans and pundits aplenty have displayed their discontent over Kavanagh’s controversial-yet-explainable decision to send Rice off against Fabian Hurzeler’s men.

Rice's 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Arsenal Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 3,232 2nd Goals 7 5th Assists 8 3rd Pass success rate (%) 90.7 5th Tackles per game 2.2 1st Interceptions per game 1.2 1st Overall rating 7.38 2nd

Striker-turned-pundit Peter Crouch blasted the inconsistency of Kavanagh’s refereeing, as the latter failed to notice the Joao Pedro incident from the first half when he kicked the ball ‘30 or 40 yards’ up the field.

As alluded to, it was the first red card of Rice’s career for club and country, but the KMI have viewed Rice’s touch, as deft and minimal as it was, as ‘clear, deliberate and impactful’ to re-starting play. With the unanimous backing of Kavanagh by those sitting on the KMI panel, they wrote, per BBC Sport, the following statement:

“Rice knows what he’s doing - it’s a gentle touch, but once the referee sees it he has no choice.”

Previously, the former West Ham United captain, who is widely considered as one of the best midfielders in the English top flight, shocked fans in his post-match interview by suggesting that, by virtue of the law of the game, his sending off was deserved.

Arteta’s Faces Midfield Issues Ahead of North London Derby

Odegaard, Merino and Rice all absent against Tottenham

Of course, with Rice serving a one-match ban for his duo of yellow cards, boss Arteta now has the onerous task of forming a midfield capable enough of playing against a stubborn Tottenham Hotspur, one led by the loveable Ange Postecoglou.

Not only that but skipper Martin Odegaard, who has all but 16 minutes of Premier League action thus far, has picked up an injury on international duty with Norway in a Nations League encounter.

Unfortunately for the Emirates Stadium-based outfit, the midfielder has been spotted on crutches while returning to England. The capital club’s summer signing, Mikel Merino, is also unavailable for selection after picking up an injury in his first training session in north London.

Elsewhere, the trio of Gabriel Jesus, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Riccardo Calafiori are all injured or have fitness doubts, meaning that Arteta and his entourage have slim pickings at their disposal ahead of an all-important north London derby against Tottenham.

