Highlights 3 teams in each conference are fighting for the 6th seed to avoid the Play-In Tournament and make the NBA Playoffs outright.

Denver, OKC, & Minnesota are in a tight race for the West's top seed, although none of those teams are in danger of missing the playoffs.

Cavaliers, Magic, & Knicks compete for East's third seed to evade the mighty Boston Celtics.

With roughly 12 games left in the 2023-24 NBA Season, teams are preparing for the playoffs and jockeying for massively important seeds in the postseason.

The addition of the Play-In Tournament has allowed more teams to have hope late in the season and has created tight races to avoid the dreaded one-game event and lock in a playoff seed.

The 2024 season has been very tightly contested the entire way, setting up razor-thin margins for several teams battling for seeds over the year's final stretch. These are some races to watch in the next three weeks.

3 Teams in Each Conference Who Want to Avoid the Play-In

Only one loss separates these teams from the Play-In and playoffs in their conferences

In both the Eastern and Western Conferences, there is a hotly contested three-team race to secure the sixth seed and avoid participating in the Play-In Tournament. Teams desperately want to avoid the dreaded Play-In because of the variance that can occur in any one game, and boiling down an entire season to two chances at the playoffs is an unenviable position.

In the East, the Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat, and Philadelphia 76ers are engaged in a staring contest over the six-seed that has remained close for the last 3 months since Joel Embiid's injury. As of January 23, Miami and Philadelphia are tied at 38-32, while Indiana sits at 40-31 (1.5 games ahead).

This race is massively important not only to avoid the Play-In drama, but also to escape a Boston Celtics or Milwaukee Bucks first-round matchup by grabbing the six-seed and facing either the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, or Orlando Magic.

Out West, the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, and Sacramento Kings remain deadlocked at 29 losses, essentially tied with 12 games to go. One of these teams will avoid the play-in and grab the six-seed, also likely avoiding the Denver Nuggets to open the playoffs.

Play-In races Team Record GB SOS Remaining Indiana Pacers 40-31 - 13th hardest Philadelphia 76ers 38-32 1.5 11th easiest Miami Heat 38-32 1.5 4th easiest Dallas Mavericks 41-29 - 8th easiest Phoenix Suns 41-29 - 2nd hardest Sacramento Kings 40-29 0.5 3rd hardest

Unfortunately for NBA fans, two of Doncic, Durant, James, and Curry are going to miss the actual playoffs unless the Kings go home in the Play-In.

3 Squads Duke It Out For the West's Top Seed

Denver, OKC, and Minnesota are battling for the top seed

The Western Conference's highly-coveted number-one seed has been a thrilling race all season and is coming down to the wire as the season winds down.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves are all separated by 1.5 games, with all three teams in the top four of the league standings. Karl Anthony-Towns' meniscus injury will make it extra tough on the Wolves, who trail the Thunder by 1.5 games with 12 games to go.

Denver is 1-1 against Minnesota with two massive games coming up to determine the tiebreaker while going 1-3 against the Thunder and losing the tiebreaker. Meanwhile, the Thunder and Wolves have split both their meetings, meaning the tiebreaker will come down to division record.

Race for the West No. 1 seed Team Record GB SOS Remaining Oklahoma City Thunder 49-20 - 4th hardest Denver Nuggets 49-21 0.5 2nd easiest Minnesota Timberwolves 48-22 1.5 10th easiest

The Battle in the East to Avoid Boston

3 Eastern teams are tightly separated for the 3 seed

Over the final dozen games of the season, the Cavaliers are attempting to hang onto the East's three seed that they've held for months despite a rash of injuries. This seed is very key for a potential playoff run because it gets a team out of Boston's side of the bracket.

With their historic season, it is in the interests of any team to avoid the Celtics as long as possible and hope they get beat before the Conference Finals.

The Cavaliers sit at 43-27, a game ahead of the Magic (42-28), and a game and a half ahead of New York (41-28). Orlando holds the tiebreaker over the Knicks, while their tiebreaker against Cleveland will come down to conference record, where the Magic hold a significant edge. New York beat the Cavaliers in their head-to-head series.

Race for the East 3 seed Team Record GB SOS Remaining Cleveland Cavaliers 43-27 - 6th easiest Orlando Magic 42-28 1 14th hardest New York Knicks 41-28 1.5 9th easiest

This race will be heavily affected by the health of both Cleveland and New York. The Knicks are dealing with the absences of OG Anunoby, Julius Randle, and Mitchell Robinson, while the Cavaliers have nagging injuries to Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus.

Another race to monitor is whether the Golden State Warriors can hold off the Houston Rockets for the final Play-In spot in the West. The Warriors currently hold a two-game lead over the Rockets, but Houston has won seven in a row.