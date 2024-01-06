Highlights Players like Baker Mayfield and DeAndre Hopkins have significant financial incentives at stake in Week 18.

Austin Ekeler only needs 110 scrimmage yards to secure a $100K contract incentive.

Jordan Love has a $500K bonus on the line if the Green Bay Packers make the playoffs.

Week 18, the final week of the NFL regular season, is ripe with drama. Teams are looking to clinch playoff berths or secure their seedings, coaches are looking to avoid having their names brought up on Black Monday, and players are looking to get paid a little extra through statistical incentives in their contracts.

With no end in sight to the rise of the popularity of sports betting and player props, Week 18 offers a set of unique circumstances for those who feel inclined to place wagers. Whether they need yards, touchdowns, receptions, or a win on Sunday, expect these players to go all out in their pursuit of the bag in Week 18.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mayfield hopes to secure a playoff berth and a series of lucrative incentives

A divisional title and subsequent playoff berth aren't the only things on the line for Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB, Baker Mayfield, on Sunday. Should he be able to play through last week's injury and secure a win over the Carolina Panthers, Mayfield will receive a whopping $1 million for delivering Tampa's third consecutive divisional title.

Additionally, for every passing metric category in which he ranks top 10 in the NFL or top five in the NFC, Mayfield stands to gain another $300K. Currently, he's sitting pretty with a little cushion to lean on in three of the five categories:

Baker Mayfield 2023 Ranks Stat Mayfield NFL Rank Distance to 11th NFC Rank Distance to 6th Passer Rating 95.9 9th 2.1 5th 1.2 TD Passes 28 T-4th 4 T-4th 4 Passing Yards 3,907 8th 104 5th 64 Completion % 64.4 18th N/A 10th N/A Yards/Attempt 7.3 T-9th 0.1 6th N/A

Should the stars align for Baker in Charlotte, he could be in for a major payday that could rise to an additional $2.5 million.

Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

Austin Ekeler only needs 110 scrimmage yards to secure his incentive

One of the most obtainable contract incentives resides between the Los Angeles Chargers and their star RB, Austin Ekeler. His best days may be behind him, but the Chargers' bell cow back has a very real chance of securing a sizable paycheck in Week 18.

The dual threat RB only needs to secure 110 scrimmage yards against the Kansas City Chiefs in order to obtain a $100K contract incentive. Considering the Chiefs will be sitting a lot of starters, this is a mark Ekeler is certainly capable of reaching, though he's only topped that number in a game thrice this season.

Between the recent firing of their head coach, an injury-plagued offense, and having nothing to play for, we can expect a couple of extra run plays for Ekeler as he tries to make the most of his dwindling time in Los Angeles.

DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans

The veteran WR needs only 49 receiving yards to make a million

Given the status of the player, the quality of the matchup, and the overall target share that's involved, Tennessee Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins has the easiest path in the NFL towards his contract incentives. Hopkins currently has 68 catches for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns.

If Hopkins can grab seven catches for 39 yards and two touchdowns, bringing his season totals to 75 catches for 1,050 yards and eight scores, he would net himself an additional $750k this season. Each milestone is worth $250k, so even if he can't reach seven catches or two touchdowns, there's little chance he doesn't at least hit the receiving yards mark, as he has only fallen short of 40 yards four times in 16 games this season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the most generous secondaries in the league, having allowed the sixth-most passing yards while also sitting tied for eighth for most passing touchdowns allowed this season. With the Titans out of the playoff picture and the Jags playing for their playoff lives, expect head coach Mike Vrabel to push the ball to his best receiving playmaker as Tennessee looks to play spoiler.

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

The Packers QB millions on the line against the Chicago Bears

The Green Bay Packers have found themselves right where they were last year. Entering the final week of the season, the 8-8 Cheeseheads are once again presented with a divisional rival standing between them and a playoff spot. The opportunity comes against a seemingly lesser team in the division, the Chicago Bears.

With an overall record of 7-9, the Bears appear to be more focused on preparing for their changes this offseason rather than Sunday's contest. However, they have been one of the friskier non-playoff teams in recent weeks, winning four of their last five games, so Green Bay will have their work cut out for them.

Jordan Love saw tremendous growth as a signal-caller this year, and the budding franchise QB is set to make a huge statement in Week 18 both in the NFL and in his bank account if he can get the win, lead his squad to the playoffs, and have a big game in doing so. Here are some of the major incentives of which he's within reach going into Week 18:

Jordan Love Incentives Incentive Stat Incentive $ Love Stat Pro Bowl $1 million N/A Top 10 Passing TD $500k 30 (3rd) Top 10 Passer Rating $500k 93.8 (11th) Top 10 Passing Yards $500k 3,843 (10th)

Should he secure the Packers a spot in the playoffs, he'll be the recipient of an additional $500K bonus. Between the "win, and you're in" scenario and a large payday, there are more than enough incentives in place for Love to get the job done in the final week of the regular season.

