Former Poland defender Jacek Bak has told Southampton's Jan Bednarek he should be playing at a 'better club' amid the club's precarious situation in the Premier League.

Bednarek joined the Saints from Polish outfit Lech Poznan in July 2017 for £5.4 million, and he's proven to be a rock at the back. The centre-back impressed under Ralph Hassenhuttl, but the Austrian's exit came before their relegation in 2022.

The 28-year-old headed to Aston Villa on loan later that summer but returned in January to give then-manager Nathan Jones more experience. He's stayed put since returning to his parent club and has been a regular in the Premier League this season.

Southampton are enduring a nightmare return to the English top-flight and sit rock bottom of the table. Ivan Juric replaced Russell Martin in December, but the tide hasn't turned, and they have just six points from 20 games, shipping 44 goals.

Bak: Bednarek Should Have Left Southampton

The Pole Spoke Highly Of His Compatriot

Bak was full of praise for Bednarek when speaking to the Polish outlet Super Express but at the expense of Southampton. The 51-year-old former Lyon defender, who earned 96 caps, talked up France and Italy as possible destinations but argued he should be competing for trophies:

“He should try his hand at a much better club, go to Italy or France. I think he could have proven himself in a slightly better club. He is conscientious, reliable. He could take a different direction. Italy? France? He has the potential to play in a team that fights in European cups. On the other hand: he went to Aston Villa and bounced off it. At that time, it was a club a bit better than Southampton."

Jan Bednarek Premier League Stats (2024-25) Appearances 16 Clean Sheets 2 Interceptions Per Game 2.0 Tackles Per Game 1.1 Possession Won 0 Balls Recovered Per Game 4.2 Dribbled Past Per Game 0.6 Clearances Per Game 5.8 Error Led To Goal 2 Ground Duels Won 1.6 (50%) Aerial Duels Won 1.9 (58%)

Bednarek has been handed the captain's armband as of late, and committed his future to the Saints in September when he signed a new three-year contract. He'll have spent a decade with the Hampshire outfit once his new deal expires.

He came in for criticism after Poland's 3-1 defeat to Portugal in October's international break. He's earned 65 caps for his country, but his club's woeful form seemed to follow him into the UEFA Nations League.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 09/01/2025.

