The Boston Celtics entered the 2023-24 NBA campaign as the title favorites.

They were the only 60-win team in the league this season and breezed through their first three playoff series, only losing twice. The only time analysts doubted Boston was in their final test. Nine ESPN experts predicted the Dallas Mavericks to win the NBA Finals compared to eight for the Celtics.

However, Boston drowned out the noise, stayed locked in, and showed why they were strong title contenders, defeating Dallas in a 4–1 gentlemen's sweep for the franchise's 18th championship banner.

This morning on Get Up, ESPN's Mike Greenberg revealed staggering statistics to show just how dominant the Celtics were this season. He makes a strong case for Boston being mentioned among the greatest teams of all time.

Greenberg's first stat should not be overlooked. The Celtics carried a 20-point lead in 50 of their 101 total games, displaying their dominance on both ends of the ball. Even when Kristaps Porziņģis suffered a calf injury in the first round of the playoffs, Boston continued to win playoff contests by a comfortable margin.

Boston Has Very Few Weaknesses

There are no clear holes in the Celtics' roster

Some people discredit the Celtics' title run this season due to the strength of their opponents this postseason. However, Boston was the most complete team all year, and the aforementioned statistic shows other playoff contenders could not consistently stick with them. The Celtics finished the campaign first in offensive rating (122.2) and second in defensive rating (110.6), never letting opponents relax on either end of the court.

It is difficult to pinpoint weak points on Boston's roster. Jrue Holiday and Derrick White arguably form the best defensive backcourt in the NBA, and even if opposing guards get past them, the offense has to be wary of Porziņģis' elite shot-blocking. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatums' defensive versatility cannot be overlooked, allowing the Celtics to switch on pick-and-rolls from the wing.

Boston's offensive philosophy relies on high three-point volume coming off of drives and kicks. Everyone in the Celtics' top-eight rotation can shoot from deep.

Boston Celtics 3PT Stats 2023-24 Category Value Rank 3PM 16.5 1 3PA 42.5 1 3PT% 38.8 2

Teams may have occasional off nights from downtown, but Boston won many of those games due to its lockdown defense. When the Celtics catch fire from beyond the arc, other teams must match their three-point volume to keep the game close. If not, Boston ran away with the game, contributing to their +10.7 point differential this season - 5th best in NBA history.

The 2024 Celtics' championship should not be overlooked. They are poised to have an incredible 2025 season and have the talent necessary to hoist the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy in back-to-back seasons.