Highlights Chelsea have struggled this season, but a recent tactical change by Mauricio Pochettino has helped them in past games.

The Blues' manager now has Marc Cucurella playing as an inverted full-back, with Chelsea's formation a 3-2-2-3 when in possession.

Cucurella's new role has allowed him to flourish in matches against Tottenham and West Ham, and could revive his career at Stamford Bridge.

For the second straight season, it's been a poor campaign for Chelsea. The Blues, despite spending over £1b since Todd Boehly took ownership, have struggled to pick up results and find any sort of consistency. Ahead of the 2023/24 season, the club hired Mauricio Pochettino, and the general belief was that the side would bounce back after a miserable campaign last time out saw them finish in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Well, that wasn't quite how things played out. Throughout the majority of the current season, the club failed to find any consistency and you never truly knew what Chelsea side you were going to get. At times, they looked capable of beating anyone, at others, they looked like one of the most incapable teams in the league. For a while, it looked like they were destined to finish outside of the top 10 again, and questions have been raised about Pochettino's future at Stamford Bridge.

With how much the club have spent, many felt like Chelsea were underperforming under the former Tottenham Hotspur man, and that was all underlined by their failure to beat a shorthanded Liverpool side in the Carabao Cup final. The way things were heading, it seemed like only a matter of time before Pochettino was given the boot, but recently, the tide has slowly begun to turn. Chelsea have tightened things up and are all of a sudden picking up some solid results, climbing up the table. Whether it's because the team of talented youngsters are finally gelling, or struggling stars are rediscovering their previous form, there could be many reasons that the Blues have turned things around.

One major reason for the improvement, though, is a tactical switch that Pochettino has made and it's one that might just have saved his Chelsea job come the end of the season.

Pochettino Has Pushed Marc Cucurella Into New Position

The move has had a massive impact

Despite spending huge amounts of money on Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, Chelsea have oftentimes found themselves completely overwhelmed and overrun in the middle of the park throughout this season. This has been a huge cause for concern for the team and is responsible for some of the team's struggles this year. There was far too much space for opposition teams to operate in, and to turn things around, Pochettino needed to figure out how to plug that gap, and that's exactly what he's done.

In recent weeks, the former Paris Saint-Germain boss made the decision to switch things up and play Marc Cucurella as an inverted wing-back. The move sees the former Brighton & Hove Albion man operate as a left-back while his side is out of possession, providing defensive cover down the left flank, but once his side has the ball, he moves into a defensive midfield role, giving Chelsea a 3-2-2-3 formation and allowing his teammates more freedom to push forward.

Pochettino made the tactical switch ahead of the Blues' 2-2 draw against Aston Villa, and they've since come from 2-0 down against the midlands club, beaten Spurs 2-0 and then demolished West Ham United 5-0. The results may be coming a little too late, though, with Chelsea demanding the club finish in the Europa League spots to secure Pochettino's future at Stamford Bridge, but after their recent victory against West Ham, he revealed that implementing the tactic was something that couldn't be rushed.

"This role we can implement in the future but before that it is because you need to build the belief, the confidence, the trust, the team needs to compete. The tactical evolution that we, the coaching staff, have in our heads – yes, we will apply in the future but the most important thing, you cannot sit if you don't have a chair. You need to build the chair. "The problem in football is if you don't have a team, you're expected to behave like a team. You are so selfish and after you need to share. The priorities in football, like an engineer who is going to build a building. You want to see quickly the nice furniture, you want to live there. That is why sometimes we make a mistake when we judge the job of the people, the coaching staff and young players."

Breathing down Manchester United's necks, there is still a chance that the club can sneak into a Europa League spot by the end of the season, and if they do, this move and the manner in which it's helped Chelsea tighten up in the middle of the park will be hugely responsible. Aside from the team's form, though, it's also done wonders for Cucurella's Blues' career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since Pochettino's tactical switch, Chelsea have kept two straight clean sheets in the Premier League for the first time this season

Cucurella Thriving After Struggling to Settle at Stamford Bridge

Left-back has been excellent in recent games

After impressing at Brighton, Chelsea spent a fortune on Cucurella. This raised eyebrows as he occupied the same role as Ben Chilwell, who was already at the team, and as a result, he initially struggled to find his feet at Stamford Bridge. For a while, it looked as though he'd be on his way out of the club this summer, but that won't be the case now.

After Pochettino switched the Spaniard into an inverted full-back, he came into his own in the role. Moving up into midfield whenever his team is on the ball has allowed Cucurella to flourish on both sides of the pitch. His touch map against the Hammers shows just how much he contributed for the Blues in both halves.

Now, the 25-year-old has become a crucial component of how his team plays, and if they can keep up this level of performance until the end of the season, they'd be foolish to even consider moving on from him.