The NFL Rules Committee reached a series of verdicts that will change how NFL fans witness football at the 2024 League Meetings in Orlando, Florida from March 25 to March 27 in the lull between the start of free agency and the NFL Draft.

They meet annually to pass rules changes to improve the safety and overall entertainment of the game. Past changes included moving the extra point back and the deployment of onside kickoffs. Any rule changes require 24 out of 32 votes to pass.

This year, the hip drop tackle headlined the changes enacted along with tweaks to the rules surrounding challenges and replays, though teams will have to continue attempting to craft a response to the Philadelphia Eagles' infamous "Tush Push" play, as proposals to outlaw that strategy were voted down.

Here’s a breakdown of all the potential changes in the works following this year's meetings.

Ban of the Hip Drop Tackle

The biggest item from the NFL’s perspective was banning the swivel hip drop tackle. According to Jeff Miller of the league office, they compiled 230 instances of the swivel hip-drop tackle last season. That amounts to about one per game. In those instances, 15 players missed time due to injury (6.5%).

Miller also stated that their data suggests the controversial tackle increases injuries by 25 percent compared to the “standard tackle.” This equated to the horse collar tackle in terms of player safety.

The swivel hip drop amounts to latching on to an offensive player and dropping your body weight to sink the ball carrier like an anchor while landing on or trapping the runner's leg below the knees. It will now cost the defense a 15-yard penalty and potential fines depending on the severity.

The dubious nature of the adoption of this new legislation lies in the objections of the player's union. Rarely have there ever been player safety-related rules changes that were not supported by the NFLPA. The union reasonably argued that the hip drop tackle can’t be fairly called on a consistent basis. Not to mention it makes a defender's already insanely difficult job of bringing athletic, 200-pound athletes to the ground when all they want to do is the exact opposite, near impossible.

Per committee chair Rich McKay via Tom Pelissero:

Officials will be told they can call penalties for swivel hip-drop tackle but they must see all three elements, including unweighting into legs. [McKay] also note[d] there’s no way to get reps officiating it, since it doesn’t happen in practice.

With all the officiating controversies in recent seasons, inserting them even further into the game will undoubtedly only speed up the game and make things better. (As if!)

Overruled Penalties

Eye in the sky can hopefully stop silly calls

A few years ago, the NFL tried to allow coaches to challenge penalties. Unfortunately, all that did was make us all more confused as to what the rules actually were. Now we’re getting a new way to hopefully overrule obviously terrible calls.

NFL replay assistants will now have more power to help the elderly gentlemen scrambling around the field. As Pelissero described it, "This is much more narrow, but another step toward empowering the replay assistant to fix clear and obvious mistakes."

The calls must be “purely objective,” for the replay assistant to step in and will likely affect QB-related plays. For example, if a player is called for roughing the passer because an official believed they'd hit the QB's head, the replay assistant can step in and correct that right away if the player clearly did not hit the QB's head. It could also be used to ensure the right calls are made regarding intentional grounding penalties.

It’s a noble attempt to help prevent us all from tearing our hair out at home, but we’ll see how it’s applied in practice.

Lions Third Challenge Proposal Successful

More challenges!

In other approved rule changes, the Detroit Lions succeeded in their bid to add another challenge should one of the first two prove successful. Teams now have one in each half plus a bonus challenge if they throw their red hankie wisely. Previously, they would have had to get both of their first two challenges correct to get a bonus challenge.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Funnily enough, the man who threw the red flag more than anyone in 2023 (Brandon Staley) didn't even make it to the end of the season. Staley went 5-6 in 11 challenges before being fired 14 games into the campaign.

It’s notable that only 13 games last season saw a coach use two challenges and only seven were successful with their second. However, it is a logical update to the rules; coaches should not lose a challenge if they threw the red flag on a play that was called wrong. Could this be a step towards a future where a coach can continue challenging bad calls until he gets one wrong? Dan Campbell and company would certainly seem to hope so.

Different teams have different approaches when it comes to challenging calls, with some taking advantage of that option a lot more often than others. Last year, there were a quintet of teams that didn't get a single call overturned on a challenge: the Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, and the New Orleans Saints.

2023 NFL Head Coach Challenge Leaders Team Coach Challenges Successful Challenges Challenge Win % ARI Jonathan Gannon 1 1 100 DAL Mike McCarthy 1 1 100 CAR Frank Reich 1 1 100 KC Andy Reid 5 4 80 IND Shane Steichen 4 3 75 LAR Sean McVay 4 3 75 HOU DeMeco Ryans 3 2 66.7 DEN Sean Payton 3 2 66.7 TEN Mike Vrabel 5 3 60 NYG Brian Dabioll 7 4 57.1 MIN Kevin O'Connell 7 4 57.1 PIT Mike Tomlin 7 4 57.1

Ironically, Campbell and the Lions were the fifth member of that group, having gone 0-4 in 2023. Campbell has gone 6-9 overall on challenges in his three years at the helm.

Meanwhile, Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys, Frank Reich of the Carolina Panthers, and Jonathan Gannon of the Arizona Cardinals only challenged one call all season, and all three did so successfully.

New Kickoff Proposal

A new opening for the NFL

There’s also a drastically new kickoff that will change the face of football and how we begin our buffet of sports each Sunday.

Essentially, nine or 10 players from the receiving team will be arrayed between their own 30- and 35-yard lines with either one or two returners behind them in the "landing zone". The kicker will still boot it from his own 35, but the rest of the kicking team will line up at the 40-yard line, 10 or so yards away from the receiving team for the math majors out there.

The fair catch has also been outlawed for kickoffs, which means that unless a kick goes through the end zone, it must be returned. If the kick does go through the end zone for a touch back, the receiving team will get it at the 30, five yards closer than previously, which will entice kickers to keep the ball in play and engender more returns. Officials will need to be informed of onside kicks beforehand, so that both teams can line up in the traditional kickoff format. Surprise onside kicks will not be permitted.

The overhaul, which was inspired by the short-lived XFL’s kickoff format, which has produced some wild highlights (above), came after a season in which the NFL saw the rate of concussions on kickoffs drop by 50 percent in 2023, a positive which was completely offset by an NFL record 78.3 kicks resulting in touchbacks. This resolution maintains player safety while allowing fans to watch exciting kick returns again.

In other kickoff related news, the Philadelphia Eagles' proposal to liven up the onside kick fell short. According to the NFL, just 5.6 percent of onside kicks have been successful since the new alignment changes in 2018.

Instead of an onside kick, the Eagles proposed a do-or-die fourth and 20 from their own 20-yard line that would only be an option when a team is trailing. This is the second time the proposal failed to get enough support from league governors.

At least the Eagles can find solace in the fact that there’s no plans to make any changes to the “Tush Push” or, as it’s known in Philly, the Brotherly Shove. Apparently, there is no data to support that the move causes any more injuries than the typical QB sneak.

As NFL VP Troy Vincent put it:

[The Eagles] executed this particular play well,” Health and safety still have concerns of the ‘What ifs?’, [how to] protect that player that is now flying over the top. And after lengthy discussions … it was best to say, ‘Leave it alone.’ The Eagles do it well.

New Trade Deadline

New trade deadline moved to the Tuesday after Week 9

Finally, the NFL decided that their previous trade deadline post-Week 8 was too soon. With the league adding an extra game, the deadline no longer took place at the midway point of the season, instead taking place when the season was only about 44 percent completed. Now, it will take place on November 5, the Tuesday after Week 9 of an 18-week schedule, which is smack dab in the middle, where it should be.

Franchises will now have an extra week to decide whether they want to be buyers or sellers at the deadline, depending on how their team fared through the first nine weeks.

Historically speaking, the NFL trade deadline has rarely produced blockbuster moves, but in recent years that trend has changed. Perhaps with an added week we’ll see even more shaking and baking.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.