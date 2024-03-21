Highlights George's offensive production is on the rise, showing promising scoring averages and 3pt improvement.

The Utah Jazz drafted Keyonte George at pick 16 in the 2023 NBA Draft. Coming out of Baylor University, he was scouted as a guard who could play both on and off the ball. His athleticism and ability to penetrate opposing defenses provide a great balance to an improving three-point shot.

He received little playing time to start the season because head coach Will Hardy started Talen Horton-Tucker ahead of him. However, once the Jazz made the switch to start the 20-year-old rookie (on his birthday) at point guard, he rewarded them with his offensive production.

George is Finding His Rhythm

Recent scoring outbursts have Jazz fans excited about the future

George is averaging 17.2 points and 4.8 assists over his last 20 games. Since the calendar turned to 2024, he has increased his points per game every month.

George- Stats By Month Month PPG 3pt% USG% January 11.1 30.4% 21.3% February 14.9 42.1% 20.7% March 20.6 40.8% 27.8%

The statistics above show a spike in usage percentage this month. Lauri Markkanen (quad) and Jordan Clarkson (groin) have missed a lot of games recently. Their absences mean George needs to handle more of the scoring load, in addition to his role as a point guard. So far, the rookie looks poised to take on the challenge.

George averaged over 20 points in his last seven games. This includes the contest against the Washington Wizards when he played only six minutes before exiting due to illness. His best performance came against the Miami Heat when he dropped 31 points and drained six triples. George is gaining more confidence in his three-point shot, taking seven shots from beyond the arc per game in March.

After scoring 25 points on March 15 to lead the Jazz in a victory over the Atlanta Hawks, Hardy had high praise for his rookie.

"Keyonte has the opportunity to become a real star in this league...These opportunities for Keyonte to be the quote-unquote No. 1 guy for us are imperative for his development.”

Markkanen, Utah's highest scorer, did not play in the game against Atlanta, putting more scoring responsibility on George. He responded well to the challenge.

George and Collin Sexton Growing as a Backcourt

George has a lot to do with Sexton's breakout run

Before the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell in 2022, Collin Sexton enjoyed two years of scoring over 20 points per game. Unfortunately for Sexton, Mitchell's presence made him expendable, and the Cavaliers decided to trade him.

Sexton averaged a career-low 14.3 points per game in his first season in Utah. The former Alabama guard also struggled to start the 2023-2024 campaign but when George cemented himself as a starter, Sexton flipped a switch.

Sexton- 2023-2024 Stats Category First 30 Games Last 30 Games PPG 15.1 21.4 APG 3.5 5.9 3PT% 35.1% 47.6%

The chemistry between Sexton and George is improving game by game. This creative alley-oop between both players exemplifies George's creativity and basketball IQ at a young age.

One of Utah's greatest strengths is having two guards who, at any point, can beat defenders off the dribble. The backcourt's paint penetration creates open three-pointers for shooters like Markkanen and Clarkson.

The Jazz rank fifth in the NBA for points in the paint at 53.8 per game. If defenses load up on Sexton and George, John Collins and Walker Kessler serve as productive roll men to punish the opposition down low. Utah carries a 115.5 offensive rating for the season, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

Emphasizing the Development in Utah

Hardy is giving his rookies the chance to succeed

George is not the only rookie in the spotlight. Utah starts Taylor Hendricks, the ninth pick in the 2023 draft, at power forward. Standing at six-foot-nine inches, his seven-foot wingspan gives him high defensive promise combined with athleticism.

Hendricks did not have a consistent rotation role before the trade deadline. However, when the Jazz traded Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons, it opened up a spot for the rookie forward.

With Markkanen in and out of the lineup, Hardy employs Hendricks and Collins as the starting frontcourt. Utah's third 2023 first-round draft pick, Brice Sensabaugh, is also seeing consistent rotation minutes. While he spent most of the year in the G-League, he carved himself a rotation role after the deadline.

Utah hopes George can develop into a star-level guard. If he continues his offensive outburst, that time may come sooner than expected. Hardy is giving all three draft picks a chance to succeed early in their careers to build a foundation for the future.