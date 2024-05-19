Highlights Jamal Murray's shooting efficiency is crucial to the Nuggets' success in Game 7.

The Nuggets' bench scoring has improved in the series, especially from three-point range.

Successful contributions from reserves will be key for Denver to secure a Game Seven victory.

Game 7 between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves may be one of the most highly anticipated matchups in recent memory. The Timberwolves shocked the world when they started the series off 2-0 on the opponent's home court. Their defense made the Nuggets look hopeless, and the expectation was that they would end up sweeping the series.

But the Nuggets showed the world why they are the defending champions, taking both road games against the Timberwolves, and winning a pivotal Game 5 at home. Winners of Game 5 in a 2-2 series go on to win the series 82 percent of the time, and the Nuggets looked like they had punched their tickets to the Western Conference Finals.

But Minnesota punched back in Game 6, winning by 45 points, the biggest beatdown of a defending champion in NBA history. The Nuggets are going to need to make some adjustments to change the results of Game 7. Here are two keys for a Nuggets' Game 7 victory.

Nuggets Need To Get Murray Going

The Denver Nuggets are 3-0 this series when Jamal Murray shoots at least 47 percent from the field

Jamal Murray is the most important player to look out for in Game 7. His efficiency has decided the result of all six games in this series. When he's shooting the ball at a 47 percent clip or higher, the Nuggets are 3-0. When he struggles to reach that mark, they're 0-3.

The two-man game between him and Nikola Jokić is the driving force behind Denver's successful offense, but when Murray isn't playing well, the offense collapses. And it's because he's the only reliable shot-creator that the Nuggets have on the perimeter.

With the way Minnesota's defense sets up, catch-and-shoot threes are much harder to come by. As a result, it's tough for opposing shooters to establish a rhythm and get going. Both Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope have struggled this series offensively due to Minnesota's pesky help defense on the perimeter.

When Murray doesn't play well, the Nuggets don't have the shot creation necessary to win, and the Timberwolves can keep throwing bodies onto Jokić to tire him out. But when Murray is feeling it, there's no limit to what type of shot he can make. Below, he's able to get off a well-contested last-second elbow jumper over a tenacious Jaden McDaniels to beat the clock.

Denver's Bench Needs to Step Up

The Nuggets' bench averaged 25 points in Games Two and three

One of the bigger surprises in this series has been the effectiveness of the Nuggets' bench. Following the first round of the postseason, the Nuggets entered the Conference Semifinals with the worst bench. Their reserves only averaged 11.8 points on a pitiful 31 percent shooting, both of which ranked them dead in comparison to all other playoff teams.

And while the Nuggets still have the statistically worst bench among all teams in the Conference Semifinals, there's been a notable improvement. In this series, their reserves are averaging 18.8 points on 38.5 percent shooting from the field. Although the numbers are still lackluster, their bench has excelled in one facet of the game.

They're shooting 39.6 percent from three, making them the best three-point shooting bench in the Western Conference Semifinals, and the third-best in the overall second round of the playoffs. This elite shooting was instrumental in Game 4 where Christian Braun, Justin Holiday, and Reggie Jackson combined for 27 points off the bench on 67 percent three-point shooting to help the Nuggets tie up the series.

The team needs these three players to step up once again, as the Nikola Jokić-less minutes are when the team is most vulnerable. If the reserves are able to produce, they have a great shot of helping the Nuggets secure a Game 7 victory.