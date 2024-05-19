Highlights Towns' defense on Jokić is key - holding him to just 41% shooting in the series.

Game 7 between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves may be one of the most highly anticipated matchups in recent memory. The Timberwolves shocked the world when they started the series off 2-0 on the opponent's homecourt. Their defense made the Nuggets look hopeless, and the expectation was that they would end up sweeping the series.

But the Nuggets showed the world why they are the defending champions, taking both road games against the Timberwolves, and winning a pivotal Game 5 at home. Winners of Game 5 in a 2-2 series go on to win the series 82 percent of the time, and the Nuggets looked like they had punched their tickets to the Western Conference Finals.

But Minnesota punched back in Game 6, winning by 45 points, the biggest beatdown of a defending champion in NBA history. The Timberwolves are looking to keep the momentum heading into Denver, and here are two things they need to go to ensure a Game 7 victory.

Keep Towns on Jokić

Jokić has been held to just 41 percent shooting when guarded by Towns this series

Jokić put up a historic statline in Game Five, scoring 40 points, and dishing out 13 assists with zero turnovers. A big reason for his success, besides the fact that he is the most dominant big man in the league, is due to Minnesota's defensive scheme.

They had Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert guarding Jokić in isolation, and Gobert proved to be ineffective in this setting. This wasn't because Gobert isn't a great defender, but rather because sticking Gobert in an isolation defensive matchup was an ineffective overall strategy.

In Game 1, Gobert was initially assigned to Aaron Gordon, and was able to help off him to double Jokić when needed. Gobert excels in this role because he's a great help defender, and is capable of recovering to his assignment. This made it difficult for Jokić and Gordon's two man game to operate.

In Game 6, Karl-Anthony Towns became the primary defender of Jokić instead, and was effective in holding him to just 22 points. This series, Towns is holding Jokic to just 41 percent shooting from the field.

Towns just excels in the matchup. In the above possession, Towns doesn't fall for any of Jokić's fakes, and is strong enough to withstand the bully ball. He's essentially glued to Jokić and gets off a great contest.

This success isn't solely because of Towns, as Gobert plays a huge role too as a help defender. Not only does Jokić have to watch out for the weak-side help defense, Gobert is great enough of a defender to actively threaten the passing lanes for the Denver cutters.

This makes it difficult for both Jokić to score, and for his teammates to get involved. Gobert as the primary defender isn't as effective because he's not strong enough to prevent Jokić from backing him down, and Towns doesn't have the elite defensive instincts to threaten the passing lanes.

More Time for Conley

Timberwolves have a 12.13 higher net rating when Conley is on the floor this postseason

Mike Conley has been the most underrated contributor of this year's postseason. Although he's only averaging 11.2 points per game, his impact on offense goes far beyond his point contributions.

He's the only player besides Anthony Edwards that can facilitate the Timberwolves offense. When he's been on the floor this postseason, the Timberwolves' offensive rating increases by nearly 12. The team shoots nearly one percent better from two, and nearly seven percent better from three.

Timberwolves 2024 Postseason Stats With Mike Conley On/Off Stat Mike Conley On Mike Conley Off Net Rating 12.83 2.70 Offensive Rating 122.75 110.97 Defensive Rating 109.93 108.27 Team 2PT FG% 55.63 54.95 Team 3PT FG% 39.34 32.61 Minutes 285 195

So while he may not be scoring as much as Edwards or Towns, he's equally responsible for the TImberwolves' potent offense. Game 5 is a great example of what the Minnesota team looks like without him. The Nuggets made the adjustment of doubling Edwards on each possession to prevent him from scoring.

With Edwards struggling, there wasn't anyone else on the team that can create scoring opportunities and facilitate for their teammates. Edwards even said it himself in an interview after Game 6, “We got Mike Conley back, that was it.”

As long as Conley remains healthy, and out of foul trouble, the Timberwolves have a great chance to maintain their momentum to secure a Game Seven win over the defending champions.