Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis put the lightweight division on notice Friday at the Scope Arena in his hometown of Norfolk, Virginia, as he scored a thumping second-round knockout win over teak tough Argentine fighter Gustavo Lemos. The 135-pound fight topped a Top Rank boxing event on ESPN+, and featured a few other young boxers set to take the combat sports world by storm in the coming years.

The lightweight division is one of the hottest in boxing because it's a talent-rich weight class filled with superstar fighters like Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, technical marvels like Vasiliy Lomachenko and Shakur Stevenson, and near enough in weight to consider opponents in other divisions such as the polarizing figures Teofimo Lopez and Ryan Garcia.

You can add Keyshawn Davis' name to those guys because his coming-out party on November 8 suggests he is capable of becoming a key player in the division. Judging from his post-fight victory speech, he seems to consider himself a key player already — and claims to be ready for the most intimidating knockout puncher out there; Tank.

Keyshawn Davis Destroys Gustavo Lemos

Davis knocks Lemos out, and then calls out 'Tank'

Even though Lemos missed the lightweight limit by an extraordinary 6.4 pounds, and thus entered the ring closer to a welterweight, Davis was able to breeze past Lemos like he was nothing, beating him to the body, and knocking him down twce in the second round before the referee called it midway through the round.

Watch the finish right here:

Here's another angle:

And one from the crowd:

Victory advanced the 25-year-old's pro boxing record to 12-0-0 (8 KOs) and, though other fighters with that kind of inexperience at world level may look to take on opponents simply to climb rankings, Davis said he wants the biggest bouts already, and is ready for a world championship shot in 2025.

"World title is definitely next," he said.

Davis then called out his namesake, Gervonta 'Tank' Davis. Though they are backed by different companies, Keyshawn is with Top Rank and 'Tank' has Premier Boxing Champions. The two companies, though, generated big business together through the Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder trilogy, and there is a blueprint for them to work together once again.

'Tank' is one of boxing's most thunderous punchers as 28 of his 30 fights have ended with a knockout, and only two fighters have lasted the distance, losing by decision to Davis, who remains unbeaten.

"2025, we've got big, big plans," said Keyshaw, before adding who he wants most next, "But everybody in the boxing world … hey, Gervonta — knock-knock."

Top Rank boxing returns on December 7 with an action-packed card at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, featuring the rematch between Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez.