Former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has made headlines in recent days after being booted off a Frontier Airlines flight as he attempted to make his way to this weekend's UFC 311 pay-per-view event in California.

'The Eagle' was seated in an emergency exit row on a service between Las Vegas and San Francisco and was asked by cabin crew to confirm that he would be willing to help fellow passengers in the event of any emergency.

When Khabib's limited answers failed to convince staff that he was in agreement with the request, he was asked to switch seats. However, the 36-year-old wasn't happy about being split up from the rest of his party and he was ordered to get off the plane.

Nurmagomedov later confirmed that he had got on a different flight and made it to Inglewood, California for the UFC's first pay-per-view event of 2025. The Octagon legend is set to corner his cousin, Umar Nurmagomedov, in the evening's co-main event against bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili. After that fight, Khabib will be straight back in action, as he coaches Islam Makhachev in his lightweight title defence against Arman Tsarukyan.