Russian UFC legend, Khabib Nurmagomedov is known to be one of the most respectful and sportsmanlike fighters in the company's history. However, recent comments he has made suggest that there is one fighter he will never be friends with.

The fighter in question that Khabib is talking about is the current UFC heavyweight champion and the man who is pretty much unanimously considered the greatest fighter in MMA history, Jon Jones. Despite his unbelievable fighting talent, Jones is one of the most controversial fighters in the sport's history and this is because of his numerous failed drug test sagas as well as his extremely patchy criminal history and behaviour outside the Octagon.

Surprisingly, none of these reasons were given by Khabib when discussing why he will never be friends with the former dominant light heavyweight champion, and he instead provided a different explanation behind his comments, which have recently gone viral.

Khabib's Reasons For Not Wanting Friendship With Jon Jones

The Russian has one specific reason why he can't and will never be friends with Jones

Despite making it abundantly clear that he has never had any issues with him up to this point, Khabib has stated that he will never be friends with Jones. Despite this seeming extremely cold and strange from the outside looking in, the reasons behind the Russian's attitude towards a potential friendship with the American are admirable, and show exactly what type of person he is.

Khabib & Jones' professional MMA record (as of 22/10/24) Khabib Nurmagomedov Jon Jones Fights 29 29 Wins 29 27 Losses 0 1 No contests 0 1

In a post on Instagram, Khabib named his close relationship with Jones' bitter career rival, Daniel Cormier, as the sole reason as to why a potential friendship with 'Bones' is off the cards.

“I never had any disagreements with Jones. As a fighter, he is great, and it will be hard to match him. But my friend Cormier is in conflict with him, so Jones can’t be my friend. I don’t befriend those who aren’t friends with my friends."

For those who are not aware, when Khabib first made his move to the United States, the gym he chose to train at was the American Kickboxing Academy, where the likes of Luke Rockhold, Cain Velasquez, and, of course, Daniel Cormier also trained and, ever since then, DC has almost been a guide for Khabib's career, and he has acted like a mentor to him which would explain the unbreakable loyalty between the pair.

Daniel Cormier quickly reacted and responded to his friend's recent comments on why he would not become friends with Jones. In a post on his Instagram story, Cormier said the following: "One of my favourite people in the world. He is just the best and most loyal person you could meet.”

As expected, given the friendship they have, Khabib's comments clearly meant a lot to Cormier, especially when there is a Jon Jones factor, as the rivalry between 'DC' and 'Bones' is arguably the most bitter and heated rivalry in UFC history.