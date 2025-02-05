There are few fighters in UFC history that are as respected as Khabib Nurmagomedov, and when asked which of his opponents in his illustrious career hit the hardest, he gave a rather surprising name in response.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is most famous for his bitter feud with Irishman Conor McGregor, whom he defeated via submission back at UFC 229, a bout which started a feud which is still ongoing seven years later.

Now retired, Khabib faced some of MMA’s biggest superstars during his reign in the lightweight division, sharing the Octagon with the aforementioned McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Rafael dos Anjos, and Michael Johnson to name a few. But none of these heavy hitters compare to the fighter who gave Khabib a shock with each successful strike, according to the man himself.

Khabib Names Justin Gaethje as Hardest Hitter

The two did battle back at UFC 254, which was the Russian's last fight