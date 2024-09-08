It is fair to say that Khabib Nurmagomedov clearly still loves the fight game. The Russian fighter, known as 'The Eagle', who retired from the UFC with an undefeated record of 29-0 in his career, regularly appears in the corner of his cousin, Usman, who is the reigning Bellator Lightweight Champion.

On Saturday night, Team Nurmagomedov was in San Diego, California as Usman defended his title against Alexander Shabily as part of the Bellator Champions Series. Prior to the main event bout, Khabib was right there, in the corner of his cousin, along with Usman's brother Umar.

The 26-year-old was making his return to the cage after being banned for six months by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) for failing a drug test in October 2023. It was clear that 'Coach Khabib' wanted him to win his comeback bout in style.

Usman gave a good account of himself in the fight, and appeared in control for the majority of it. A big moment in the contest came in the fourth round, when he nailed a massive head kick that rocked Shabily. Usman then attempted to apply a guillotine choke to his opponent.

The champion couldn't secure the submission, but Khabib's passionate reaction to his attempts to do so were shown on camera at the end of the round. The UFC legend was so invested in the fight that he was demonstrating the correct technique by applying a choke of his own to fellow cornerman, Umar.

Umar was trying his best to keep his eyes fixed on the action, but he looked far from comfortable as Khabib cranked on his neck. You can check on the footage for yourself below.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Showed his Submission Skills to be as Sharp as Ever in the Corner

Fans joked that he might even jump into the cage

Fans reacting on social media were quick to spot just how committed Khabib was to the choke, with one poster joking: "Bro had that locked on tight," while another remarked "Khabib gonna try and jump in the cage and win the fight himself!" A final comment expressed sympathy for the Russian, reading: "Old habits die hard."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Khabib Nurmagomedov won 11 of his 29 career MMA fights by submission.

The bout would go the full five rounds, with Nurmagedonov getting the win via unanimous decision, taking his career record as a professional to 18-0. Team Khabib is now on top of the world with two lightweight champions in their ranks: Usman as the champion of Bellator and Islam Makhachev as the UFC Lightweight Champion.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's MMA career record 29 fights 29 wins 0 defeats By knockout 8 0 By submission 11 0 By decision 10 0

After the fight, which saw Shabily handed his first loss in the promotion, Khabib was offered the mic. He took the opportunity to celebrate the success of his team, referring to it as 'a dynasty'.

"I think Usman (Nurmagedonov) is one of the best lightweights in the world right now. I was before, now it's our brother Islam (Makhachev), and Usman is next. This is our dynasty!"

Khabib's days in the Octagon may be over. However, if Saturday night is anything to go by, he could be just almost as dangerous when watching on from the corner.