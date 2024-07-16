Highlights The UFC have posted new footage of the infamous UFC 229 fight between Conor McGregor & Khabib Nurmagomedov.

During round 2 of the fight, referee Herb Dean had to warn McGregor to start defending himself, amid a barrage of punches from his opponent.

It shows just how close the fight was to being stopped in that round, with Khabib dominating the Irishman.

The bout between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018 is one of the largest fighting events of the modern era. Selling 2.4 million pay-per-views, it lived up to the hype as the intense action in the Octagon was matched by an infamous brawl in the aftermath.

The fight has recently resurfaced as new footage has been released that paints the most intimate picture of the bout available to date. The footage includes more accurate soundbites of what was said in the Octagon between the fighters, but also between the fighters and the referee.

A key moment that was initially skimmed over was revealed by the audio, as referee Herb Dean nearly stopped the fight in the second round. The fight official was heard saying: “Conor, you need to fight back, come on.”

At the time, Khabib was landing a tirade of punches on the Irishman as he was pinned down on the ground. It was ultimately Khabib’s ground-and-pound game that earned him the victory, but fans were not aware that the fight was so close to having an early finish at that stage.

Video: The Moment Khabib Nearly Stopped McGregor

Fans have had mixed reactions to the moment, with one McGregor fan saying: “He was clearly gassing Khabib out. GOAT technique.” The more common reaction, though, was that Khabib was in absolute control throughout the throes of the action.

One fan took the satirical route, saying: “Why would he stop it? Conor was clearly blocking everything using his head.” Another said: “Herb did the right thing letting Khabib humiliate him for 2 more rounds.”

If anything, it seems that the extra footage only revealed what fans were already aware of; their 2018 clash saw Khabib dominate McGregor, but the Irishman still supplied a gutsy performance for fans to watch in a greatly anticipated affair.

Other moments in the fight have also been brought back into the spotlight by the newly released footage, as well as showing the level of trash-talking that took place throughout the bout. In the same moment that Dean was considering stopping the fight, Khabib was saying: "What happened? Let's talk now. Let's talk. Let's talk now."

He then said: “F******* b****,” capping off a pretty candid exchange between the fighters.

What Happened to Khabib & McGregor After UFC 229

Since the fight, the pair have had somewhat different career trajectories. Khabib only took to the Octagon twice more after the victory over McGregor, retiring following the death of his father and mentor, Abdulmanap. He promised his mother that he would not continue his career in the UFC without such an influential figure in his life, drawing his career to a premature and somewhat abrupt end.

McGregor, on the other hand, is set to make a comeback later this year against Michael Chandler. The fight had to be rescheduled due to the former suffering a toe injury in July, but rumours suggest that the bout could take place at UFC 310, the final event of the year.

Although McGregor and Khabib have had differing fortunes since, their 2018 clash will be long remembered as an iconic UFC bout for years to come.