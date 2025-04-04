Khabib Nurmagomedov could prove a major stumbling block to Islam Makhachev ever defending his UFC lightweight title against Ilia Topuria, according to former two-weight titleholder Henry Cejudo.

Topuria announced his intention to vacate the featherweight championship in February. His sole defence of that title came with victory over Max Holloway at UFC 308 in October last year. All signs seemed to be pointing towards a meeting with 155-pound champion Makhachev, following Topuria’s admission that he wanted to move up to lightweight.

However, it appears that the fight might not be as easy to make as fans may have hoped. Team Makhachev reportedly already consider Justin Gaejthe to be the rightful number one contender for the lightweight title after the American's win over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313 last month. Makhachev's coach, Javier Mendez, called it the "perfect fight" in a recent interview.

Mendez stated: "Fantastic, then it’s Justin Gaethje. We’ll focus on Justin Gaethje. That would be ideal for us, the perfect fight based on his standing and what he’s done. He’s a big, known guy and Islam hasn’t fought him, so it’s perfect."