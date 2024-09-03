What makes former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov one of MMA fans’ favorite fighters of all-time is his unique ability to call his shot. We learned about this amazing talent following his victory over Justin Gaethje back in 2020 when the swarming Dagestani grappler said he would choke out his opponent rather than break a bone.

We recently heard about what Nurmagomedov said to UFC CEO Dana White right as the cage door closed before his scrap with the polarizing Conor McGregor. Now, the undefeated former champion (29-0) has revealed another legendary story about one of his biggest bouts.

Khabib Predicts Outcomes

Many times the Dagestani legend has predicted in-fight situations

Khabib knew Gaethje is a warrior and would not tap out and ended up putting him to sleep instead of snapping a joint in half in front of his audience who were sitting cage side:

We’re now finding out that Khabib’s closest moment to losing was a deliberate maneuver that essentially propelled him to victory. In his UFC 242 main event fight against the dangerous Dustin Poirier, Nurmagomedov was caught in one of the Louisiana native’s most valuable weapons — a guillotine choke:

During the submission attempt, the commentary team was up in arms as this could’ve ended Nurmagomedov’s unbeaten streak, but ‘The Eagle’ knew this was part of the plan. When joining the Inspire Me podcast, the former champion talked specifically about how this grappling exchange was something that he had prepared for.

"It was all my training camp when I’m going to try to take him down, his right hand guillotine is very good, he always try this," Khabib said.

"Not left hand, right hand. Because he’s a southpaw, he takes with right hand and he moves his hips. I know because I’m orthodox with right hand but I like to choke people with left hand. I knew he was going to try to choke me with [his] right hand. First time I gave him, he don’t take. The second time when he take this, I let him choke me, he go to maximum, I changed my body. I came back, I give him because I tried to make him tired."

"It was my plan, but it was a very dangerous plan, because you have to be careful. Maybe you think he’s not choking you and you can go to sleep. After that, when I escaped, I understand he’s finished, and I take his back and I choke him out."

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s All-Time Ranking

Does Khabib deserve to be in the top-five greatest fighters of all-time?

The debate that gets a lot of traction - especially as of late with the Jon Jones fight approaching - has always been the argument about who is the greatest UFC fighter of all-time. Fans and the media have different qualifications for their lists, but regardless of semantics, there are a few names that land on everyone’s list.

For me, what a fighter's resume shows on Wikipedia is good, but what they’ve done for the sport as well as their antics (based strictly around fighting) matters too. Jon Jones is a great athlete and has an amazing cage IQ, but once USADA - a high-grade drug testing company - was brought on by the UFC, Jones’ perceived invincibility was no more. With failed drug tests accounted for, these are my top 10 UFC fighters of all-time:

Fighter Record UFC wins Georges St-Pierre 26-2 20 Royce Gracie 15-2-3 11 Khabib Nurmagomedov 29-0 11 Conor McGregor 22-6 10 Amanda Nunes 23-5 16 Demetrious Johnson 25-4-1 15 Stipe Miocic 20-4 14 Daniel Cormier 22-3 11 Anderson Silva* 34-11 14 Jon Jones* 27-1 21

*Failed atleast one PED test