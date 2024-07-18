Highlights Khabib Nurmagomedov's gym in Makhachkala is a sweaty place.

ESPN footage on SportsCenter shows Nurmagomedov's fighters slipping and sliding over the mats because of how much sweat there is.

Usman Nurmagomedov, one of Khabib's cousins, appeared to be one of the fighters in the sweat-drenched workout.

ESPN SportsCenter posted footage of what appears to be Khabib Nurmagomedov's gym in Makhachkala in Dagestan, Russia. In the clip, Nurmagomedov's MMA fighters from that region can be seen exercising on the wrestling mats, and are dripping in sweat. That sweat becomes so excessive that a couple of the athletes can be seen slipping and sliding all over the floor.

At 35, Nurmagomedov has enjoyed one of the most incredible combat sports careers in the modern era as he retired in 2020 with a flawless record of 29-0-0 (8 KOs and 11 submissions) with wins over the likes of Rafael dos Anjos, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje. He has also embarked on a successful coaching career and has worked the corner of his team-mate Islam Makhachev, the current UFC lightweight champion.

Related Damning Picture Shows How Many Times Conor McGregor Cheated vs Khabib UFC 229 played host to one of the biggest fights in the company's history as Conor McGregor took on Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov's Gym in Makhachkala Drips in Sweat

It's so wet that fighters are seen slipping and sliding on the canvas

One of the fighters in the footage appears to be Usman Nurmagomedov, a cousin of the former UFC champ Khabib. Usman is the current Bellator lightweight champion, has beaten Benson Henderson and Patricky Pitbull, and remains undefeated despite 18 fights into his career.

Usman, like other fighters in the footage, can be seen doing so many push-ups that sweat drips from their soaked faces, hair, and workout kits. In another clip, the athletes are then slipping and sliding all over the sweat.

Watch it right here:

Islam Makhachev Recently Accused of Having Staph Infection

Makhachev accused of staph ahead of his last fight

Another elite fighter from the school of Makhachkala is Islam Makhachev, who has a pro MMA record already of 26 wins (5 KOs and 12 submissions) against just one defeat, in a career that has seen him beat Arman Tsarukyan, Drew Dober, Dan Hooker, Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier, and Alexander Volkanovski twice.

Ahead of his last bout, the UFC 302 win by brabo choke submission over Poirier, Conor McGregor accused Makhachev of having staph infection because of a photo in which the fighter's leg appeared to have a rash and/or a skin infection.

"Staph again," McGregor commented at the time, in May, in a social media post on X.

"[Makhachev] lives with staph. This whole team is infested, make no mistake," he said.

Makhachev allayed fears he had an infection just days before he shared the Octagon with Poirier, telling reporters he felt great.

"I had a [very good] training camp," Makhachev said. "Nothing is bothering me, and I’ll be 100 per cent on Saturday night.”