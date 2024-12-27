There's an aspect of coaching that UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov openly loathes, and it may even impact his ability to enjoy what could be the greatest night of his post-fight career as he guides the careers of his cousin Umar Nurmagomedov, and protege Islam Makhachev, who fight in separate bouts at the upcoming UFC 311 card — a mega-event to kickstart UFC's year in 2025.

Khabib finished his career in 2020 when he submitted Justin Gaethje at the behind-closed-doors UFC 254 event in Abu Dhabi. After sending Gaethje to sleep with a triangle choke, Nurmagomedov removed his gloves and left them on the canvas, dropped to his knees and wept as he mourned the recent passing of his father and coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Since retiring, Nurmagomedov has never been far from elite UFC as he continues to work the corner of some of the top talent left in the roster, including Umar, who fights Merab Dvalishvili for the UFC bantamweight championship on the 18th of January, and Makhachev, who defends his UFC lightweight title on the same night against Arman Tsarukyan. His post-fight career, despite its rampant success, has been a source of stress for the 'Eagle.'

Khabib Nurmagomedov Lifts Lid on Coaching in The UFC

The 'Eagle' says it's a great deal of stress that he could do without