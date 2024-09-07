All-time great UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov has lavished praise on his cousin Usman Nurmagomedov, who defends the Bellator lightweight title Saturday against Alexander Shabily at Pechanga Arena in San Diego.

The fight creates one of the most interesting battles in all combat sports at 155 pounds, and it is one that, should Usman excel in, lends credence to Khabib's claim that he's "the future" of the entire sport.

Khabib himself retired in 2020 with a flawless record of 29-0 after defeating Justin Gaethje at a closed-doors event GIVEMESPORT attended on 'Fight Island' in Abu Dhabi, adding yet another impressive scalp to wins over a who's who of elite lightweights including Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, and Edson Barboza.

Usman, meanwhile, writes his own legacy within Bellator. At just 26 years old, he has time on his side to add to a burgeoning resume that includes wins over Patricky Pitbull and Benson Henderson.

Usman is The Future, According to Khabib

He will prove 'he's one of the best in the world,' Nurmagomedov says

Khabib lavished the highest of praises onto Usman, who he regards as part of the new generation that's ready to take over the entire sport.

He said: "Usman Nurmagomedov is the future of this sport."

"Usman is young generation from our gym. Him and me was trained by my father, and now I train him. We spend years and years together in gyms, like, more than 15 years."

Khabib continued: "He always was, like, so competitive. That’s why he’s still undefeated, that’s why he’s Bellator lightweight world champion and he defend his title. Next fight he will show and he will prove why he’s one of the best in the world right now."

Related Dana White Recalls How he Met Joe Rogan, And Talked Him Into Joining UFC Dana White looked back at how he met Joe Rogan and convinced him to join UFC as a commentator.

The Abdulmanap Dynasty Continues

Usman, like Khabib and Islam Makhachev, is from the school of the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov

Usman Nurmagomedov's success may only enhace the legacy left by the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, one of the greatest MMA coaches in the world, who died in 2020 at 57 years old. His death rocked Khabib, who took one more fight but then left his gloves in the UFC Octagon before expressing that he couldn't continue to compete without his father and trainer by his side.

Despite his death, Abdulmanap's influence at the highest echelons of combat sports continues to be felt through UFC's current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, who he coached, but also Usman, who is the Bellator champion and, according to Khabib, could be for quite some time.