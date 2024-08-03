Highlights Khabib Nurmagomedov has predicted how Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor's fight would end if the Irishman had not broken his leg.

Nurmagomedov has shared the Octagon with both men, having beaten them both in recent years.

Poirier, Nurmagomedov claims, would win 100 times out of 100 against Conor McGregor in a trilogy fight.

Despite Dustin Poirier having an extremely dominant first round in his trilogy fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 264, one of the biggest what-ifs in recent MMA history from many fans is what could have gone on to happen if 'The Notorious' had not suffered his horrific leg break at the end of round one, forcing a doctor's stoppage before the second round could commence.

Former UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has shared the Octagon with both McGregor and Poirier — and holds wins over both men — has given his prediction on what would have happened in the fight if the Irishman did not break his leg.

Khabib's answer may not surprise a lot of people as he and McGregor have arguably the most bitter and personal rivalry in UFC history.

Khabib Predicts Poirier vs McGregor Trilogy Fight Without McGregor's Injury

Khabib has predicted how the fight would have gone if McGregor did not break his leg

Khabib Nurmagomedov is the only man in MMA to hold wins over both Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. The Russian, who is considered by many to be the greatest lightweight fighter in UFC history, has given his take on a big topic which has had many MMA fans debating over for the last three years and that is what would have happened in the Poirier vs McGregor trilogy fight if the Irishman did not suffer his nasty broken leg injury.

In an interview with ESPN MMA from three years ago which is currently doing the rounds again, Nurmagomedov gave a pretty simple answer when questioned about the outcome of the Poirier and McGregor trilogy fight if no injury had happened. The Russian's answer may not come as a surprise to absolutely anyone as he has vocalised many times over the years his pure hatred for McGregor, compared to his respect for Poirier.

“I think if they fight 100 times, Dustin is going to win 100 times. This is my opinion.”

Despite McGregor holding a dominant KO victory over Poirier back in 2014, you can still get the point that Khabib is trying to make by completely writing off the Irishman's fighting ability. Even though the beef between Khabib and McGregor is heavily documented and there is a legitimate hatred between them, it is hard to argue with what the Russian is saying because following their first fight back in 2014, both Poirier and McGregor went on to become different fighters, with 'The Notorious' becoming inactive and fading out of top-level MMA whilst 'The Diamond' became one of the most active fighters in the UFC and fought his way to the top of the lightweight division.

McGregor, who was once, and still is somewhat of a fan favourite, saw some of his popularity diminish after he was KO'd by Poirier in their second fight at UFC 257, then in their trilogy, was taken down and beaten up for minutes straight prior to suffering a broken leg injury at the end of round one.

Khabib's prediction may be unfair to many but having been in there with both men, there is arguably nobody better to give an opinion on a matter like this.