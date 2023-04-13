Khabib Nurmagomedov, one of the most iconic fighters in MMA history, has caused a stir on Twitter after revealing his list of the top 15 fighters of all time.

Khabib, who retired from MMA back in 2020 with an undefeated record of 29-0, is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters in UFC history, but the question is, who does he think is the greatest of all time?

Well, without further ado, here is his top 15, and spoiler alert, he didn't include himself!

Khabib's top 15 MMA fighters of all time

The Russian's list includes fighters from a wide range of weight classes and eras, and it reflects his appreciation for both striking and grappling specialists.

Notably, his long time rival Conor McGregor didn’t make the cut, following from their heated rivalry and infamous post-fight brawl at UFC 229.

Are we surprised? No. Does Conor McGregor deserve to be top 15? Arguably.

Khabib's choices haven't gone down too well

Many voiced their opinions regarding the list, with one Twitter user focusing on Jose Aldo’s position of seventh in the list: “Didn’t @TheNotoriousMMA [Conor McGregor] beat Aldo?”

A second user agreed, asking: “Why is Conor not on the list? And why is Aldo on the list?”

While fans and pundits may have their own opinions about Khabib's rankings, it's clear that his list reflects his deep knowledge and respect for the sport of MMA.

As one of the greatest fighters of all time, his opinion carries significant weight.

Who did Khabib rank as MMA GOAT?

Perched at the top of his list, Khabib seemingly couldn’t decide between Fedor Emelianenko and Jon Jones.

Emelianenko, a former PRIDE heavyweight champion, is widely regarded as one of the greatest heavyweights in MMA history, despite the fact he never fought in UFC. His record of 39-6 includes wins over some of the sport's biggest names, including Mirko Cro Cop, Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira, and Andrei Arlovski.

Known for his powerful striking and exceptional grappling skills, Emelianenko was nearly unbeatable in his prime and remains a beloved figure in the MMA community.

Jon Jones, on the other hand, is widely considered one of the greatest fighters of all time, regardless of weight class.

His record of 26-1 includes victories over some of the sport's most elite fighters, including Daniel Cormier, Alexander Gustafsson, and Chael Sonnen. The American is known for his incredible athleticism and versatility, as well as his ability to adapt to any opponent's style. He is the current heavyweight champion of the UFC as well.

It's clear that regardless of the varying opinions surrounding the subject, the legacies left by Emelianenko, Jones, and Khabib himself will etch themselves in MMA folklore for years to come.