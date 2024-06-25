Highlights Dagestan, home to elite UFC fighters, recently endured a tragic terrorist attack, killing 15 officers and a priest.

An MMA fighter tied to Khabib Nurmagomedov was involved in the attack, sparking concerns about the link between fighting and extremism.

Khabib has since, however, taken to Instagram to post a statement in response to the attack on his hometown.

Dagestan, a Russian republic known for fostering some of the best fighting talent in the world, was recently hit by a horrific terrorist attack. At least 15 police officers and an Orthodox priest were killed in the attack that targeted a synagogue, a Makhachkala police station, and two churches. Russian media has since reported that multiple attackers were killed in the ensuing gunfire after the incident.

Moscow’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee has branded the co-ordinated attacks as a ‘terrorist’ organisation. However, as of writing this article, no one has yet claimed the attacks.

Dagestan is the Home of Elite UFC Fighters

The region’s reputation for nurturing fighters means that some focus has turned towards these famous figures for their reaction. Former UFC lightweight world champion Khabib Nurmagomedov released a statement following the attack as a caption for a black square he posted on Instagram.

The statement said: “My condolences to all the relatives and friends of the victims. May Allah save us all from such institutions and grant us a peaceful sky over our heads. Take care of yourself and your loved ones and let everyone look around themselves and around their children with whom they interact with and who is around them. Educating souls is more important than educating bodies.”

According to Sports Politika, one of the gunmen killed in the horrendous attack was an MMA fighter who had ties with Khabib. Gadzhimurad Kagirov was an MMA fighter affiliated with the UFC after being coached by Khabib’s late father, Adulmanap Nurmagomedov. Kagirov also represented Khabib’s Eagle MMA fight club and secured a 2-0 pro record during his career. One of these victories was a first-round knockout against Basyr Ibragimov in April 2021.

The club trained at a facility founded by Ziyavudin Magomedov, a jailed Russian oligrach known for giving financial aid to up-and-coming Dagestani fighters. Magomedov was arrested on charges of embezzlement in 2018 and was found guilty in 2022 of embezzling 11 billion rubles (about £9 million today).

The Tie Between Dagestan Fighters & Extremism

The connection between religious extremism and combat sports spaces in Dagestan has been on the minds of politicians for a decade. Deputy Sports Minister Zainal Salautdinov showed these concerns back in 2014, saying: "Dagestani athletes are falling under the influence of extremists in training camps, when they go to pray."

Abdulmanap, Khabib’s father and Kagirov’s first coach, instead argued that combat sports could be used to combat extremism in the area. This belief in the power of fighting to pull people from extremist groups was focused on by Karim Zidan, who argued that the Nurmagomedov family was a dynasty committed to utilising fighting for good in Dagestan.

Khabib, though, has not always been as stringent as his father in opposing terrorism at its roots. For example, he was pictured in 2018 after his victory against Conor McGregor with Sagid Murtazaliev, an Olympic gold medal winning wrestler who fled Russia after accusations surfaced of him financing terrorism.

With elite fighters like Khabib, Sharaputdin Magomedov, and others hailing from Dagestan, it is quickly gaining a reputation as the MMA equivalent to the Kenyan River Valley for distance running.