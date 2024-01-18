Highlights Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from the UFC due to the wishes of his late parents, despite UFC president Dana White's attempts to get him to come back.

Rumors of Khabib's return were shut down by his ex-trainer, Javier Mendez, who stated that he is not preparing for a comeback.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is considered one of the greatest fighters to have ever graced the UFC in its history, retiring with an undefeated record as a champion, having beaten some of the most prominent names in the division including Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. 'The Eagle' retired on the wishes of his late father and mother, who no longer wanted him to compete, which even included giving up the mantle of training his protege Islam Makhachev who has since captured the crown.

Despite firmly stating his position on any comeback, UFC president Dana White has regularly opened talks with Nurmagomedov to try and get him to return, including in a conversation caught on camera cageside. Many are keen to see a rematch with arch nemesis McGregor, as the first meeting became the highest-selling pay-per-view of all-time and is one of the most iconic rivalries in MMA history.

Khabib Nurmagomedov turned down mega-money proposal

Daniel Cormier was informed by Khabib himself about the UFC's offer

Reports last week indicated that Nurmagomedov was back in MMA training despite his absence from the cage, which stirred up fans excitement that the Dagestani fighter could be making his return on the mega UFC 300 bill in April. This was promptly shut down by his ex-trainer Javier Mendez, who dismissed any claim that he was preparing for a comeback despite the rumours.

It appears that interest from the UFC's camp is genuine, with heavyweight legend Daniel Cormier insisting that Nurmagomedov actually received an official offer of $40 million from the organisation, which he refused. He said on his YouTube channel:

“Khabib told us he turned down $40 million. He said $40 million, the dude said $40 million. To come back, to fight in the UFC. I don't know how many fights he was meaning, I don't know exactly what event. He just said, 'I turned away $40 million brother, I'm done’. I don't know what would prompt him to come back if he turned that kind of money away two years ago, but UFC 300 is starting to feel like that event we expected."

Khabib Nurmagomedov's stance on UFC comeback

Khabib Nurmagomedov only considered returning to face Conor McGregor

Nurmagomedov was always heavily influenced by UFC president White throughout his career, and the American always continued to push for the ex-champion to make his return. He always stayed firm on his stance throughout, insisting regularly that he would not act against his parent's wishes, but his coach Javier Mendez suggested it was once indeed on the table.

McGregor fought Poirier at 'Fight Island' as a rematch, in which he was knocked out cold by the American, at which point Nurmagomedov remained in the USADA testing pool. And Mendez insisted that he was open to potentially returning but only to face McGregor, before changing his mind after the brutal KO.