Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best and most dominant fighters in UFC history, however, things could have been very different for both the UFC and Khabib as the Russian has opened up about some pretty brutal injuries which almost ended his fighting career prematurely.

During an appearance on the Inspire Me Podcast, Khabib opened up about the injuries which almost ended his MMA career in 2014. The Russian very publicly went through some very serious injuries between 2014 and 2016 which saw him face an absence of almost two years outside the Octagon.

Khabib Reveals the Injuries Which Almost Forced him to Retire

The Russian opened up about several injuries he suffered which saw him absent from the UFC for almost two years

Despite having a perfect UFC career which consisted of him retiring undefeated and never having lost a round, Khabib Nurmagomedov's time in the UFC wasn't all as perfect as it seems. During the early stages of his UFC career, Khabib fought six times in just over two years, winning all six fights and even holding a win over the former UFC lightweight champion and then top contender, Rafael Dos Anjos. The win over Dos Anjos was Khabib's sixth win in the company and it was after this fight that Khabib's career hit a roadblock for the very first time when he ideally should have been going on to fight highly ranked contenders.

The Russian very publicly had a two-year spell where he was constantly injured, where he was battling serious injuries involving his back, knee and ribs. During an appearance on the Inspire Me Podcast, 'The Eagle' opened up about his difficult time battling the injuries and how it had an impact on his career.

“It was hardest time in my career, like professional career, because I remember when I dominated Rafael dos Anjos, after that I broke my leg. I had ACL surgery. After that, dos Anjos became champion, and I tried to come back. I tore one more time ACL and one more surgery. I tried to come back. I broke my ribs."

Despite Khabib's UFC career looking flawless and without problems, this was far from the case and the Russian faced a number of injuries which would leave most fighters not the same as they once were.

Khabib's Father Pushed him to Continue Fighting Despite his Injuries

Abdulmanap, Khabib's father, motivated him to continue fighting when he thought about quitting

During his sit-down interview on the Inspire Me Podcast, as well as talking about his injuries, Khabib Nurmagomedov also revealed that when he considered ending his fighting career due to his injuries, his father, Abdulmanap, motivated him to continue.

"It was a very hard time, and I remember I was talking with my father, ‘Maybe this is a signal from God you have to stop.’ He told me, ‘You cannot give up. When you have some test you have to show your toughness if you’re tough. If you’re not tough you just can give up, and that’s it.’”

As most people know, Khabib's father was a huge part of his fighting career, so much so that following the death of his father in 2020, Khabib only went on to fight once more and then retired due to his mother not wanting him to fight without his father present.