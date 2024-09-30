Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed that his fighter and protégé Islam Makhachev will return to the UFC Octagon in January.

It is likely Makhachev, who has been recovering from a hand injury he sustained in his UFC 302 win over Dustin Poirier, would headline the upcoming UFC 311 event at The Honda Center in Anaheim. Makhachev has just one defeat on his resume — a knockout loss to Adriano Martins in 2015. Since then, he has beaten the likes of Arman Tsarukyan, Dan Hooker, Charles Oliveira, Alexander Volkanovski (twice), and Poirier.

Makhachev could be putting that 14-fight winning streak on the line in the new year, according to Nurmagomedov, against a to-be-determined opponent.

Nurmagomedov Lauds Makhachev as Pound-For-Pound No.1

In an interview with Ushatayka on YouTube, Nurmagomedov said the UFC will make an announcement about Makhachev's return imminently.

"UFC offered us a fight already, in January. We accepted it."

He said: "UFC will announce very soon where it will take place and who will be Islam’s opponent. I will not make an announcement myself, but I can say that we are focused on January."

Nurmagomedov continued: "This sport is growing very quickly. Lots of new youngsters emerging. There will always be good opponents for Islam. Islam is not only a champion now. Now he is the best fighter pound for pound."

Who Islam Makhachev Could Fight at UFC 311

Makhachev has numerous options to return against

There is an obvious rematch against Tsarukyan, because, in the five years since that first fight, Arman has gone 9-1 and beaten a who's who of fighters including a split decision win in April over Charles Oliveira. Tsarukyan is also the No.1 contender.

Behind him, there is No.2 Oliveira, No.3 Justin Gaethje, No.4 Dustin Poirier, and No.5 Hooker. Of the four other fighters in the top five after Tsarukyan, Makhachev has only Gaethje left to beat, having already vanquished Oliveira, Hooker, and Poirier — all by submission.